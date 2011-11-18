NAIROBI, Nov 18 The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Friday.
EVENTS:
MAURITIUS - Bank of Mauritius to offer 500 million rupees of 273-day Treasury
bills
RWANDA - Bank of Rwanda news conference at 0700 GMT
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares fell for a fourth day in a row on Friday as Europe's funding
difficulties intensified, with Spanish borrowing costs hitting an unsustainable
level and premiums for dollar funds rising further.
EURO ZONE
Italy's new government has announced far-reaching reforms in response to a
European debt crisis that on Thursday pushed borrowing costs for France and Spain
sharply higher, and brought tens of thousands of Greeks onto the streets of
Athens.
AFRICA BRAZIL
Brazil is launching a top-level drive to expand its economic ties with Africa, a
sign of how crises in the rich world are pushing faster-growing emerging economies
to trade and invest among themselves.
EMERGING MARKETS
AFRICA STOCKS
AFRICA FIXED INCOME
AFRICA CURRENCIES
East Africa's shillings are all expected to strengthen against the dollar next
week as tourism revenues start to climb with the onset of the year-end holiday
season and Africans overseas send money home to relatives.
SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
South Africa's rand nudged higher against the dollar in late Johannesburg trade on
Thursday as risk appetite received a boost from favourable U.S. data but further
weakness still lurks while euro zone debt worries remain, traders said.
NIGERIA BONDS
Nigeria sold 65 billion naira ($409.5 million) in 10-year sovereign bonds
on Wednesday at yields 150 basis points lower than its previous auction
in October, the Debt Management Office said on Thursday.
NIGERIA AIRLINES
Nigeria said on Thursday it was fining airlines British Airways and
Virgin Atlantic a total of $235 million, as an ongoing row between Britain
and Africa's most populous nation over landing slots and ticket prices escalates.
KENYA MARKETS, COFFEE
* Kenya sold 91-day Treasury billS at THE highest level this year on
Thursday, breaking the key psychological 16 percent level, but most traders said
the central bank was unlikely to let it climb rapidly higher.
* Kenya's shilling rose to hit an 11-week high on Thursday as commercial
banks offloaded long dollar positions in the face of a shilling liquidity crunch
and importers withheld orders for dollars, expecting further shilling gains.
* Shares in Kenya's third biggest cement maker Athi River Mining gain 8
percent to 150 shillings per share as investors bet the firm's earnings might
improve due to stability in the foreign exchange rate, traders say.
* Kenya expects its coffee export earnings to rise by 7 percent in the 2011/12
(Oct-Sep) season, buoyed by high international prices and increased volumes, the
ministry of agriculture's top official said on Thursday.
ANGOLA DOS SANTOS
Angolan President Jose Eduardo dos Santos said on Thursday he remains available
for any mission decided by his MPLA party, signalling he is ready to lead the
party in a general election scheduled for the third quarter of next year.
INFLATION
Angola inflation rate slows to 11.44 pct in October.
Ivory Coast inflation rate hit 4.7 percent in September.
Burundi inflation rate rises to 13.3 percent in October.
GHANA INVESTMENT
Tax hikes on mining companies in Ghana's 2012 budget could discourage investment
in Africa's second-largest gold producer, the West African country's mining body
warned on Thursday.
CFA RATES
The Bank of Central African States (BEAC) has kept its interest rate unchanged
despite this month's surprise quarter-point cut in the European Central Bank's
rate to 1.25 percent, governor Lucas Abaga Nchama said on Thursday.
SOUTH SUDAN OIL
A South Sudanese oil official ruled out Glencore marketing the new
African country's crude on Thursday, effectively quashing an earlier deal the
trading giant said it had signed to sell the nation's oil.
