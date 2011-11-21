NAIROBI, Nov 21 The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Monday.
- - - - -
EVENTS:
* Mauritius - The central Bank of Mauritius will auction 364-day Treasury bills
worth 500 million rupees ($17.2 million).
* Malawi - October inflation data expected. Consumer inflation quickened slightly
to 7.7 percent year-on-year in September from 7.6 percent in August.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares fell on Monday as uncertainty remained over how euro zone leaders
would respond to mounting funding difficulties for European banks, and an apparent
failure by U.S. politicians to agree on deficit reduction hurt sentiment.
EURO ZONE
Spain's newly-elected leadership must act fast to shore up investor confidence,
analysts say, after the Socialist government became the fifth in the euro zone to
be toppled by the debt crisis.
AFRICA DEBT
Strong demand is expected for Zambian bonds at an auction on Friday as easing
liquidity and the passing of last week's budget, the first since elections in
September, restore investors' confidence.
GLOBAL CLIMATE
An increase in heat waves is almost certain, while heavier rainfall, more floods,
stronger cyclones, landslides and more intense droughts are likely across the
globe this century as the Earth's climate warms, U.N. scientists said on Friday.
EMERGING MARKETS
For the top emerging markets news, double click on
AFRICA STOCKS
For the latest news on African stocks, click on
AFRICA FIXED INCOME
For news on African fixed income, click on
SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
The rand firmed against the dollar on Friday, breaking a four-day losing trend as
investors went into the weekend with hopes of positive news for the euro region's
weary markets, which bodes well for risk sentiment.
NIGERIA MARKETS
* Nigeria's central bank has reached the desired degree of stability for the
country's naira currency and does not have a cause to be concerned over inflation
due mostly to recent stability in its core components, Governor Lamido Sanusi said
on Saturday.
* Nigeria's central bank will wrap up a year of monetary tightening with another
moderate interest rate hike at its last rate meeting of the year next week to help
ease inflation and protect the local currency, a Reuters poll showed on Friday.
KENYA MARKETS
* The Kenyan shilling extended earlier gains to hit a three-month high on
Friday as banks cut their long dollar positions and importers held back
their dollar orders expecting the shilling to firm more, while stocks
fell.
* Kenyan two-year bond yields are expected to rise at auction next
Wednesday as the government tries to meet its borrowing target at a time of
limited demand due to tight liquidity and surging rates.
KENYA SOMALIA
Al Shabaab militants on Sunday welcomed a reported incursion by hundreds of troops
from neighbouring Ethiopia as a sign that Kenya's offensive against the Islamist
rebels was failing.
MAURITIUS DEBT
The Bank of Mauritius sold less than a quarter of the 500 million rupees ($17.2
million) worth of 273-day Treasury bills on offer at auction on Friday, the
central bank said.
LIBERIA ECONOMY
Big mining and agriculture projects will fuel a rapid economic expansion in
Liberia in the coming years, but the country faces challenges ensuring the boom
will help ordinary Liberians.
ERITREA SANCTIONS
Eritrea has a strong chance of heading off new sanctions that could cripple the
Red Sea state's economy even though it remains far from persuading its neighbours
and the United Nations that it is not a destabilising force in the volatile Horn
of Africa.
For the latest precious metals report click on
For the latest base metals report click on
For the latest crude oil report click on
($1 = 29.150 Mauritius Rupees)