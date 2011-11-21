NAIROBI, Nov 21 The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Monday.

- - - - - EVENTS: * Mauritius - The central Bank of Mauritius will auction 364-day Treasury bills worth 500 million rupees ($17.2 million). * Malawi - October inflation data expected. Consumer inflation quickened slightly to 7.7 percent year-on-year in September from 7.6 percent in August. GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares fell on Monday as uncertainty remained over how euro zone leaders would respond to mounting funding difficulties for European banks, and an apparent failure by U.S. politicians to agree on deficit reduction hurt sentiment.

EURO ZONE Spain's newly-elected leadership must act fast to shore up investor confidence, analysts say, after the Socialist government became the fifth in the euro zone to be toppled by the debt crisis. AFRICA DEBT Strong demand is expected for Zambian bonds at an auction on Friday as easing liquidity and the passing of last week's budget, the first since elections in September, restore investors' confidence. GLOBAL CLIMATE An increase in heat waves is almost certain, while heavier rainfall, more floods, stronger cyclones, landslides and more intense droughts are likely across the globe this century as the Earth's climate warms, U.N. scientists said on Friday.

EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on AFRICA FIXED INCOME For news on African fixed income, click on SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS The rand firmed against the dollar on Friday, breaking a four-day losing trend as investors went into the weekend with hopes of positive news for the euro region's weary markets, which bodes well for risk sentiment. NIGERIA MARKETS * Nigeria's central bank has reached the desired degree of stability for the country's naira currency and does not have a cause to be concerned over inflation due mostly to recent stability in its core components, Governor Lamido Sanusi said on Saturday. * Nigeria's central bank will wrap up a year of monetary tightening with another moderate interest rate hike at its last rate meeting of the year next week to help ease inflation and protect the local currency, a Reuters poll showed on Friday.

KENYA MARKETS * The Kenyan shilling extended earlier gains to hit a three-month high on Friday as banks cut their long dollar positions and importers held back their dollar orders expecting the shilling to firm more, while stocks fell. * Kenyan two-year bond yields are expected to rise at auction next Wednesday as the government tries to meet its borrowing target at a time of limited demand due to tight liquidity and surging rates. KENYA SOMALIA Al Shabaab militants on Sunday welcomed a reported incursion by hundreds of troops from neighbouring Ethiopia as a sign that Kenya's offensive against the Islamist rebels was failing. MAURITIUS DEBT The Bank of Mauritius sold less than a quarter of the 500 million rupees ($17.2 million) worth of 273-day Treasury bills on offer at auction on Friday, the central bank said. LIBERIA ECONOMY Big mining and agriculture projects will fuel a rapid economic expansion in Liberia in the coming years, but the country faces challenges ensuring the boom will help ordinary Liberians. ERITREA SANCTIONS Eritrea has a strong chance of heading off new sanctions that could cripple the Red Sea state's economy even though it remains far from persuading its neighbours and the United Nations that it is not a destabilising force in the volatile Horn of Africa.

