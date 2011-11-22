NAIROBI, Nov 22 The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Tuesday.
- - - - -
EVENTS:
* Botswana - Bank of Botswana is due to auction its 14 day certificate Treasury
bill.
* Malawi - October inflation data expected at any time. Consumer inflation
quickened slightly to 7.7 percent year-on-year in September from 7.6 percent in
August.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares edged down on Tuesday as fears about the ability of politicians on
either side of the Atlantic to tackle huge debt burdens sapped investors'
confidence in the outlook for Western economies.
EURO ZONE
The euro zone's debt crisis swept closer to the heart of Europe despite a
clear-cut election victory in Spain for conservatives committed to austerity,
adding to pressure on the European Central Bank to act more decisively.
EMERGING MARKETS
For the top emerging markets news, double click on
AFRICA STOCKS
For the latest news on African stocks, click on
AFRICA FIXED INCOME
For news on African fixed income, click on
SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
South Africa's rand fell 1.7 percent against the dollar on Monday and was seen
vulnerable to further weakness that could take it to this year's low at 8.4950.
NIGERIA MARKETS
* The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) lowered the naira's target band
against the dollar on Monday after months of monetary tightening steps steadied
the local currency but failed to bring it back into the regulator's preferred
trading range.
* The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) monetary policy committee (MPC) left its
benchmark interest rate unchanged at 12 percent on Monday.
KENYA MARKETS
* Kenya's economy is likely to grow 4.8 percent this year and 5.0 percent in 2012
due to better rains and a pick-up in exports, although trade could yet be hit by a
slump in demand in Europe, its main commercial partner, a Reuters poll showed on
Monday.
* Kenya's shilling closed firmer against the dollar on Monday and traders forecast
the local unit would gain more due to surging overnight borrowing costs.
IVORY COAST DEBT
Ivory Coast will resume payments on its defaulted 2032 $2.3 billion dollar bond
starting with the June 30 coupon due next year, the finance
ministry said on Monday.
ANGOLA ECONOMY
Angola's economy is seen returning to double-digit growth in 2012, boosted by a
rebound in oil output after technical problems and maintenance hampered production
and economic performance this year, a Reuters poll showed on Monday.
GHANA DEBT
* The Bank of Ghana said the yield on its 91-day bill rose to 9.21 percent at a
Nov. 18 auction from 9.13 percent at the last auction.
* The Bank of Ghana said it will auction on Dec 8 an additional 200 million cedis
($123 million) of the five-year bond it first issued on Aug. 1 after an auction
where it sold 301 million cedis worth at a yield of 14.25 percent.
MAURITIUS DEBT
The Bank of Mauritius sold 31 million rupees ($1million) of 364-day Treasury bills
on Monday, well below the 500 million rupees on offer, and its yield held steady.
