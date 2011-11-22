NAIROBI, Nov 22 The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Tuesday.

- - - - - EVENTS: * Botswana - Bank of Botswana is due to auction its 14 day certificate Treasury bill. * Malawi - October inflation data expected at any time. Consumer inflation quickened slightly to 7.7 percent year-on-year in September from 7.6 percent in August. GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares edged down on Tuesday as fears about the ability of politicians on either side of the Atlantic to tackle huge debt burdens sapped investors' confidence in the outlook for Western economies. EURO ZONE The euro zone's debt crisis swept closer to the heart of Europe despite a clear-cut election victory in Spain for conservatives committed to austerity, adding to pressure on the European Central Bank to act more decisively.

EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on AFRICA FIXED INCOME For news on African fixed income, click on SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS South Africa's rand fell 1.7 percent against the dollar on Monday and was seen vulnerable to further weakness that could take it to this year's low at 8.4950.

NIGERIA MARKETS * The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) lowered the naira's target band against the dollar on Monday after months of monetary tightening steps steadied the local currency but failed to bring it back into the regulator's preferred trading range. * The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) monetary policy committee (MPC) left its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 12 percent on Monday. KENYA MARKETS * Kenya's economy is likely to grow 4.8 percent this year and 5.0 percent in 2012 due to better rains and a pick-up in exports, although trade could yet be hit by a slump in demand in Europe, its main commercial partner, a Reuters poll showed on Monday. * Kenya's shilling closed firmer against the dollar on Monday and traders forecast the local unit would gain more due to surging overnight borrowing costs.

IVORY COAST DEBT Ivory Coast will resume payments on its defaulted 2032 $2.3 billion dollar bond

starting with the June 30 coupon due next year, the finance ministry said on Monday. ANGOLA ECONOMY Angola's economy is seen returning to double-digit growth in 2012, boosted by a rebound in oil output after technical problems and maintenance hampered production and economic performance this year, a Reuters poll showed on Monday.

GHANA DEBT * The Bank of Ghana said the yield on its 91-day bill rose to 9.21 percent at a Nov. 18 auction from 9.13 percent at the last auction. * The Bank of Ghana said it will auction on Dec 8 an additional 200 million cedis ($123 million) of the five-year bond it first issued on Aug. 1 after an auction where it sold 301 million cedis worth at a yield of 14.25 percent. MAURITIUS DEBT The Bank of Mauritius sold 31 million rupees ($1million) of 364-day Treasury bills on Monday, well below the 500 million rupees on offer, and its yield held steady.

