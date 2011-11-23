NAIROBI, Nov 23 The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Wednesday.

- - - - - EVENTS: * Kenya - Central Bank of Kenya to auction 182-day Treasury bills worth 3 billion shillings ($33.4 million). The weighted average yield rose to 15.738 pct at last week's auction from 15. 661 pct at the previous sale. * Kenya - Central bank of Kenya auctions a re-opened two-year bond worth 15 billion shillings. At the last sale of a two-year bond in October, the weighted average yield rose to 16.526 percent from 13.897 percent previously. * Tanzania - Central bank to auction Treasury bills of all maturities worth a total 100 billion shillings ($58.8 million), The weighted average yield on the country's 91-day paper fell to 9.4 pct at the last auction from 10.2 pct previously. * Ghana - Producer price inflation data expected GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares, U.S. futures and oil fell on Wednesday as a weak Chinese manufacturing survey renewed fears of a hard landing for the world's No. 2 economy, exacerbating worries about faltering global growth following a downward revision of U.S. GDP data. EURO ZONE French President Nicholas Sarkozy has embraced a German campaign for treaty change that could give European authorities intrusive powers to intervene in the national budgets of countries sharing the euro currency. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on AFRICA FIXED INCOME For news on African fixed income, click on SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS * South Africa's rand rebounded from a nine-week low against the dollar on Tuesday but remained vulnerable to further weakness as worries about euro zone debt crisis persisted. * South African inflation is more likely to exceed than undercut official targets, with cost-push pressures and the sharp depreciation of the rand posing the primary risks, the Reserve Bank said on Tuesday. NIGERIA MARKETS * The Nigerian naira steadied against the U.S. dollar at the interbank market on Tuesday while yields on 3-year bonds fell after the central bank lowered its target trading band for the currency and kept benchmark interest rates on hold. KENYA MARKETS * Kenya's shilling firmed for a fifth straight session on Tuesday past the psychologically key 90 to the dollar, and was seen extending gains if the central bank keeps its tight policy stance, while the stock exchange's main index closed lower. * Kenya's central bank changed another key policy aim by almost-doubling this fiscal year's inflation target to 9 percent, just weeks after being driven to make a huge rate rise to combat soaring inflation and save the plunging shilling. NAMIBIA ECONOMY * Growth in Namibia's economy will slow to between 3.5 and 4.0 percent this year, hit by problems in the domestic mining sector and a weak global outlook the International Monetary Fund said on Tuesday. ZAMBIA ECONOMY * Zambia's economy should grow at a pacy 6.9 percent next year due to a strong maize harvest, healthy copper exports and a step-up in infrastructure investment from the new administration of President Michael Sata, a Reuters poll showed on Tuesday. BOTSWANA DEBT * The weighted average yield on Botswana 14-day certificates fell to 2.40 percent from 3.97 percent, the central bank said on Tuesday.[ID: nL5E7MM2EM]

For the latest precious metals report click on

For the latest base metals report click on

For the latest crude oil report click on ($1 = 89.7500 Kenyan shillings) ($1 = 1700.0000 Tanzanian shillings)