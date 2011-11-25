NAIROBI, Nov 25 The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Friday.
- - - - -
EVENTS:
* Sierra Leone - Budget 2012. Parliament speech from 10am.
* Malawi - Malawi's National Statistical Office releases October inflation data.
Consumer inflation quickened slightly to 7.7 percent year-on-year in September
from 7.6 percent in August.* Malawi - Malawi's National Statistical Office
releases October inflation data. Consumer inflation quickened slightly to 7.7
percent year-on-year in September from 7.6 percent in August.
* Nigeria - Energy and power conference. Policymakers and energy company
executives meet to discuss proposed power sector privatisation and the future of
Africa's largest energy industry.
* Mauritius - Policymakers and energy company executives meet to discuss proposed
power sector privatisation and the future of Africa's largest energy industry.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares and the euro fell to seven-week lows on Friday as European officials
failed to soothe investor fears that the euro zone's debt crisis could trigger a
credit crunch if funding costs run out of control.
EURO ZONE
France and Germany agreed on Thursday to stop arguing in public over whether the
European Central Bank should do more to rescue the euro zone from a deepening
sovereign debt crisis.
EMERGING MARKETS
For the top emerging markets news, double click on
AFRICA STOCKS
For the latest news on African stocks, click on
AFRICA FIXED INCOME
For news on African fixed income, click on
SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
* South Africa's rand firmed against the dollar on Thursday, bouncing from
30-month lows but remains vulnerable to how heavily the euro crisis weighs on risk
appetite.
* South Africa stocks rose 0.9 percent on Thursday, as retailers such as Shoprite
recovered from a recent sell-off, but broader gains were limited by
renewed concerns about the outlook for the euro zone debt crisis.
NIGERIA MARKETS
* Nigeria's stock index reached on Thursday its lowest level in
almost eight years, Reuters data showed, as persistent global risk aversion keeps
money out of frontier markets.
* The Nigerian naira eased against the U.S. dollar on both the interbank
market and at a bi-weekly auction on Wednesday as the central bank again failed to
meet demand for the greenback.
KENYA MARKETS
* Kenyan shares slipped to a one-month low on Thursday, dragged down by worries
over the impact of high interest rates on banks, while the shilling was
barely changed against the dollar.
* The Kenyan shilling was barely changed against the dollar on Thursday
supported by higher funding rates that reflect a squeeze on liquidity of the local
currency among local banks.
UGANDA OIL
* British oil explorer Heritage Oil said it would launch an appeal
against a Ugandan tribunal which has ruled the company is liable to pay $404
million in capital gains tax, as part of a year-long row over the tax
bill.
ZIMBABWE ECONOMY
* Zimbabwe's economy is likely to continue its strong recovery next year from a
decade of decline to expand by 9.4 percent, Finance Minister Tendai Biti said on
Thursday, but a hike in mining royalties could impede growth.
ZAMBIA DEBT
* The weighted average yield on Zambia's 3-month treasury bill fell marginally to
7.2 percent from 7.3 percent a week ago, the central bank said on
Thursday.
NIGERIA DEBT
* Nigeria sold 110.85 billion naira ($693.90 million)in short-dated treasury
bills at an auction on Thursday, with yields falling sharply compared to the trend
at the previous auction, the central bank said.
KENYA DEBT
* The weighted average yield on Kenya's 91-day Treasury bill rose to
16.601 percent at auction on Thursday from 16.202 percent last week, the central
bank said.
For the latest precious metals report click on
For the latest base metals report click on
For the latest crude oil report click on