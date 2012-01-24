NAIROBI, Jan 24 The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Tuesday. - - - - - EVENTS: *MAURITIUS - Central Bank of Mauritius auctions 182-day Treasury bills worth 300 million rupees. *BOTSWANA - Bank of Botswana to auction a 14-day certificate Treasury bill. *THE HAGUE, NETHERLANDS - The International Criminal Court's prosecutor holds a news conference to respond to the decision by the ICC judges that four of the six high-profile Kenyan suspects, must stand trial for crimes against humanity emanating from the country's 2007-08 post-election violence. GLOBAL MARKETS The euro retreated from a three-week high on Tuesday while Asian shares edged higher as crucial negotiations over Greek debt restructuring suffered another major setback, raising the spectre of default. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on AFRICA FIXED INCOME For news on African fixed income, click on SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS South Africa's rand gained against the dollar in afternoon trade on Monday, reversing earlier losses as exporters sold the greenback close to the 8 rand level and as investors hoped Greece would find a solution avoid a messy default. Meanwhile, South Africa's broad All-share index posted its fifth straight record closing high on Monday, with miners buoyed by higher metal prices, but charts suggest the index has limited room to climb higher. NIGERIA MARKETS The Nigerian naira eased against the U.S. dollar on the interbank market and at the central bank's bi-weekly auction on Monday as importer activity gradually resumed in the south of the country after strikes over the withdrawal of fuel subsidies. Nigeria's Debt Management Office (DMO) also said it will auction 89.75 billion naira ($556.93 million) worth of 10-year sovereign bonds with different maturity dates on Wednesday at its first monthly debt auction of the year. NIGERIA SECURITY Nigerian police said they found cars and vans filled with explosives in the northern city of Kano on Monday, three days after the Islamist sect Boko Haram carried out bomb and gun attacks there. KENYA MARKETS The Kenyan shilling reversed early losses on Monday when banks sold dollars after the International Criminal Court confirmed trials on charges of crimes against humanity during post-election violence in 2007/8, while stocks edged down. The shilling closed at 86.00/30 against the dollar, barely changed from Friday's close of 86.00/20, while the Nairobi Securities Exchange's main NSE-20 share in was down 0.4 percent to end at 3,171.63 points. KENYA INTERNATIONAL CRIMINAL COURT Uhuru Kenyatta, Kenya's finance minister and son of its founder president, must stand trial at the International Criminal Court for directing a militia to murder and rape after a disputed 2007 election, ICC judges ruled on Monday. GHANA MARKETS Ghana's cedi (GHS) made a significant gain against the dollar on Monday as the Central Bank continued to support the local currency, traders said. ZAMBIA CURRENCY Zambia will rebase the kwacha currency by lopping off three zeros Finance Minister Alexander Chikwanda said on Monday. ZAMBIA TELECOMS Zambia will take back a 75 percent stake in local fixed-line operator Zamtel that is currently held by Libya's LAP Green Networks, Finance Minister Alexander Chikwanda said on Monday. ANGOLA IMF LOAN Angola does not plan to request a new loan from the International Monetary Fund after the end of its $1.4 billion standby agreement later this year, the country's economy minister said on Monday. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on