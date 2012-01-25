NAIROBI, Jan 25 The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Wednesday.
EVENTS:
*KENYA - The Central Bank of Kenya auctions 182-day Treasury bills worth 3
billion shillings, and a one-year bond worth up to 10 billion shillings.
*UGANDA - The Bank of Uganda auctions Treasury bills of various maturities
worth 100 billion Ugandan shillings.
*KENYA - Industry regulator Tea Board of Kenya and the Ministry of Agriculture
release the 2011 tea industry earnings and production performance report and
projections for 2012.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares rose on Wednesday, underpinned by strong earnings from U.S.
technology giant Apple, stabilising European money markets and falling euro
zone debt yields, with investors shifting their focus to the Federal Reserve
from Europe.
WORLD CRUDE OIL PRICES
Brent crude held above $110 on Wednesday on supply concerns as Iran renewed a
threat to close the vital Strait of Hormuz while the demand growth outlook
looks set to improve with positive economic indicators from Europe and the
United States.
EMERGING MARKETS
AFRICA INVESTMENT
Global institutional investors plan to boost their asset allocation in African
markets over the next five years, and are shifting to long-term investment
strategies from more speculative, short-term bets, a survey showed.
SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
South African stocks took a breather after five straight record highs on
Tuesday, edging down as concerns over Greece's debt deal prompted investors to
cash in Standard Bank and other recent gainers. [ID: nL5E8CO3L3]
The rand weakened against the dollar on Tuesday as investors turned their
backs on risky assets due to uncertainty about the outcome of talks aimed at
averting a chaotic Greek debt default.
NIGERIA SECURITY
A powerful blast destroyed a police station in the northern Nigerian city of
Kano, a senior police official said, the latest in a series of blasts in the
country's second biggest city since Islamist insurgents stepped up their
campaign there.
KENYA MARKETS
The Kenyan shilling closed trade on Tuesday at 85.80/86.00 against the
dollar, a tad firmer than Monday's close of 86.00/30, while the Nairobi
Securities Exchange's main NSE-20 Share Index was up 0.4 percent to
close at 3,128.88 points.
KENYA REVENUES
A broader tax base pushed Kenya's tax revenues for the second quarter of
fiscal 2011/12 (July-June) year rose 9 percent to 177.2 billion shillings ($2
billion) year-on-year, but high inflation will hurt third quarter earnings,
the revenue body said on Tuesday.
KENYA FINANCE MINISTER
Kenyan Finance Minister Uhuru Kenyatta can stay in office for now even though
the International Criminal Court (ICC) says he must face trial for directing
violence after a disputed 2007 election, the attorney general said on Tuesday.
MAURITIUS T-BILLS
The weighted average yield on Mauritius' 182-day Treasury bills fell to 4.19
percent at auction on Tuesday from 4.25 percent at the previous sale, the
central bank said.
TANZANIA COFFEE
Tanzania's coffee prices rose at last week's auction, driven by demand from
exporters for high-quality beans, the regulator Tanzania Coffee
Board (TCB) said on Tuesday.
GHANA POLITICS
Ghana's education minister has resigned, the government said on Tuesday, a
week after another senior minister was sacked for accusing members of the
cabinet of corruption.
IVORY COAST COCOA
An association of major cocoa export firms said on Tuesday Ivory Coast's
forward sales programme scheduled for this month should not go ahead unless
the government ends a 20-year-old tax break given to local grinders.
ZAMBIA TELECOMS
Zambia has dissolved the board of Libya-controlled Zamtel and appointed a new
acting CEO, the government said on Tuesday, a day after it announced plans to
seize 75 percent in the fixed-line operator from owner LAP Green Networks.
ANGOLA IMF
The IMF said on Tuesday a $32 billion accounting discrepancy in Angola's state
funds was linked to "quasi-fiscal operations" by state oil firm Sonangol done
on the government's behalf, but not recorded in official budget accounts.
