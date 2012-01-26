NAIROBI, Jan 26 The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Thursday. - - - - - EVENTS: *KENYA - Central Bank of Kenya auctions 91-day Treasury bills worth 4 billion shillings. *MAURITIUS - Central Bank of Mauritius auctions 364-day Treasury bills worth 400 million rupees. *ZAMBIA - Bank of Zambia auctions Treasury bills of various maturities. *ZAMBIA - Zambia due to release January inflation statistics anytime from Thursday. Consumer inflation slowed sharply in December to 7.2 percent from 8.1 percent in November. GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares and the euro firmed on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve said it would keep interest rates low for a longer-than-expected period, providing ample liquidity to help spur growth. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on AFRICA FIXED INCOME For news on African fixed income, click on SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS South Africa's rand fell sharply to fresh one-week lows against the dollar on Wednesday and was see being pressured in the next few days with the Greek debt crisis dominating investors' minds. And stocks backtracked for the second straight session, as Standard Bank and other recent gainers were hit by concerns of overblown valuations following a string of record highs. NIGERIA MARKETS The Nigerian naira firmed to a 3-week high against the U.S. dollar in the interbank market on Wednesday after oil companies sold the greenback and the central bank auctioned $250 million at its biweekly forex market. NIGERIA SECURITY Nigeria's president sacked the chief of police and his six deputies on Wednesday after coordinated attacks by an Islamist sect that killed 186 people and the escape from custody of the main suspect in a Christmas bombing. KENYA MARKETS The Kenyan shilling rose against the dollar on Wednesday helped by tea sector inflows and on banks selling dollars after the central bank's recent liquidity tightening exercises had drained the market, while stocks rose for a second straight day. The shilling closed at 85.50/70 against the dollar, stronger than Tuesday's close of 85.80/86.00. The Nairobi Securities Exchange's main NSE-20 Share index edged up for a second straight day, adding 0.3 percent to 3,191.72 points. KENYA DEBT The weighted average yield on Kenya's one-year Treasury bond fell to 21.082 percent on Wednesday from 21.408 percent from the last auction of a similar paper in December, the central bank said on Wednesday. KENYA TEA Kenya produced less tea in 2011 from the previous period due to adverse weather but earnings from the crop soared to 109 billion shillings ($1.27 billion), thanks to high prices and a weaker local currency against the dollar, the government said on Wednesday. KENYA EXPLORATION Canadian oil and gas company Africa Oil Corp. has begun drilling an exploratory well in northern Kenya with its partner Tullow Oil, encouraged by recent finds in neighbouring countries, the firm said on Wednesday. KENYA SOUTH SUDAN OIL PIPELINE South Sudan's oil output is on track to be more than halved as it moves toward a full shutdown, an official said on Wednesday, one day after the country signed a deal to build a new export pipeline through Kenya rather than its old civil war foe Sudan. MAURITIUS ECONOMY The International Monetary Fund cut its 2012 forecast for economic growth in Mauritius on Wednesday to 3.7 percent from 4.1 percent, citing the need for greater investment and fiscal consolidation. GHANA MARKETS Ghana's cedi held recent gains against the dollar on Wednesday after the country's central bank sharply stepped up its intervention on the currency markets, traders said. GHANA ECONOMY Ghana's unadjusted GDP growth fell to 12 percent year-on-year in the third quarter of 2011 from a revised 17.6 percent in the second quarter of 2011, Ghana's statistics office said on Wednesday. SEYCHELLES AIRLINE Etihad Airways will acquire a 40 percent stake in Air Seychelles, its second airline acquisition in the last five weeks as the rapidly growing Abu Dhabi-based carrier embarks on an ambitious expansion plan. ZAMBIA POWER PRICES Zambian state power company Zesco Ltd. plans to hike prices for electricity by 17 to 33 percent from May to raise money for reinvestment in the sector, it said on Wednesday. ZIMBABWE ECONOMY Zimbabwe is having to bolster its $4 billion 2012 budget with $110 million from an 2009 emergency IMF fund, a measure of the extent of an acute foreign exchange shortage in the southern African nation. ZIMBABWE MINING Zimbabwe is set to raise registration fees for platinum mines to $2.5 million from the $300 it currently costs to discourage the holding of claims for speculative purposes, state media reported on Wednesday. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on