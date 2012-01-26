NAIROBI, Jan 26 The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Thursday.
- - - - -
EVENTS:
*KENYA - Central Bank of Kenya auctions 91-day Treasury bills worth 4
billion shillings.
*MAURITIUS - Central Bank of Mauritius auctions 364-day Treasury bills
worth 400 million rupees.
*ZAMBIA - Bank of Zambia auctions Treasury bills of various maturities.
*ZAMBIA - Zambia due to release January inflation statistics anytime from
Thursday. Consumer inflation slowed sharply in December to 7.2 percent
from 8.1 percent in November.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares and the euro firmed on Thursday after the U.S. Federal
Reserve said it would keep interest rates low for a longer-than-expected
period, providing ample liquidity to help spur growth.
EMERGING MARKETS
For the top emerging markets news, double click on
AFRICA STOCKS
For the latest news on African stocks, click on
AFRICA FIXED INCOME
For news on African fixed income, click on
SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
South Africa's rand fell sharply to fresh one-week lows against the dollar
on Wednesday and was see being pressured in the next few days with the
Greek debt crisis dominating investors' minds.
And stocks backtracked for the second straight session, as Standard
Bank and other recent gainers were hit by concerns of overblown
valuations following a string of record highs.
NIGERIA MARKETS
The Nigerian naira firmed to a 3-week high against the U.S.
dollar in the interbank market on Wednesday after oil companies sold the
greenback and the central bank auctioned $250 million at its biweekly
forex market.
NIGERIA SECURITY
Nigeria's president sacked the chief of police and his six deputies on
Wednesday after coordinated attacks by an Islamist sect that killed 186
people and the escape from custody of the main suspect in a Christmas
bombing.
KENYA MARKETS
The Kenyan shilling rose against the dollar on Wednesday helped by
tea sector inflows and on banks selling dollars after the central bank's
recent liquidity tightening exercises had drained the market, while stocks
rose for a second straight day.
The shilling closed at 85.50/70 against the dollar, stronger than
Tuesday's close of 85.80/86.00.
The Nairobi Securities Exchange's main NSE-20 Share index
edged up for a second straight day, adding 0.3 percent to 3,191.72 points.
KENYA DEBT
The weighted average yield on Kenya's one-year Treasury bond fell to
21.082 percent on Wednesday from 21.408 percent from the last auction of a
similar paper in December, the central bank said on Wednesday.
KENYA TEA
Kenya produced less tea in 2011 from the previous period due to adverse
weather but earnings from the crop soared to 109 billion shillings ($1.27
billion), thanks to high prices and a weaker local currency against the
dollar, the government said on Wednesday.
KENYA EXPLORATION
Canadian oil and gas company Africa Oil Corp. has begun drilling
an exploratory well in northern Kenya with its partner Tullow Oil,
encouraged by recent finds in neighbouring countries, the firm said on
Wednesday.
KENYA SOUTH SUDAN OIL PIPELINE
South Sudan's oil output is on track to be more than halved as it moves
toward a full shutdown, an official said on Wednesday, one day after the
country signed a deal to build a new export pipeline through Kenya rather
than its old civil war foe Sudan.
MAURITIUS ECONOMY
The International Monetary Fund cut its 2012 forecast for economic growth
in Mauritius on Wednesday to 3.7 percent from 4.1 percent, citing the need
for greater investment and fiscal consolidation.
GHANA MARKETS
Ghana's cedi held recent gains against the dollar on Wednesday
after the country's central bank sharply stepped up its intervention on
the currency markets, traders said.
GHANA ECONOMY
Ghana's unadjusted GDP growth fell to 12 percent year-on-year in the third
quarter of 2011 from a revised 17.6 percent in the second quarter of 2011,
Ghana's statistics office said on Wednesday.
SEYCHELLES AIRLINE
Etihad Airways will acquire a 40 percent stake in Air Seychelles, its
second airline acquisition in the last five weeks as the rapidly growing
Abu Dhabi-based carrier embarks on an ambitious expansion plan.
ZAMBIA POWER PRICES
Zambian state power company Zesco Ltd. plans to hike prices for
electricity by 17 to 33 percent from May to raise money for reinvestment
in the sector, it said on Wednesday.
ZIMBABWE ECONOMY
Zimbabwe is having to bolster its $4 billion 2012 budget with $110 million
from an 2009 emergency IMF fund, a measure of the extent of an acute
foreign exchange shortage in the southern African nation.
ZIMBABWE MINING
Zimbabwe is set to raise registration fees for platinum mines to $2.5
million from the $300 it currently costs to discourage the holding of
claims for speculative purposes, state media reported on Wednesday.
