- - - - -
EVENTS:
* Nigeria's Monetary Policy Committee holds rate setting meeting. It
is expected to leave its key interest rate unchanged.
* Kenyan January inflation due on Tuesday, seen slowing to 18 percent
from 18.93 percent.
* Ugandan January inflation data due at 0800 GMT. Also expected to
slow from 27 percent in December.
* Senegal opposition plans protest against decision to let President
Abdoulaye Wade seek a third mandate.
* Botswana to auction 14-day Treasury bills.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares and the euro recovered earlier losses on Tuesday after
Greek Prime Minister Lucas Papademos raised hopes for a deal to be
reached this week to avoid a default, but markets were starting to
worry that Portugal might need a second rescue.
WORLD CRUDE OIL PRICES
Brent crude inched above $111 a barrel on Tuesday, on track for its
first rise in two months, as concerns over supply from Iran and South
Sudan trumped worries about a global economic slowdown that could hit
oil demand.
SENEGAL POLITICS
Senegalese President Abdoulaye Wade's bid for a third mandate in next
month's election, which has triggered a number of protests, could
endanger his country's record of democracy and stability, the United
States warned on Monday.
EMERGING MARKETS
For the top emerging markets news, double click on
AFRICA MONEY COLUMUN
The 'sum of zeroes' game has a new player - Zambia, which has become
the latest country to redenominate its currency by lopping off a
string of noughts.
AFRICA STOCKS
For the latest news on African stocks, click on
AFRICA FIXED INCOME
For African debt look ahead, click on
SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
* South Africa's rand fell more than 1 percent on Monday as investors
globally shunned risky assets and data showing a narrowing budget
deficit failed to encourage investors as public finances are expected
to be under pressure over the next few years.
* South African stocks fell for a second day on Monday, giving up
nearly 1 percent as investors booked profits after a January rally
that pushed Johannesburg's broadest index to a string of lifetime
highs.
NIGERIA MARKETS
The Nigerian naira eased against the U.S. dollar on the
interbank market and at the central bank's bi-weekly forex auction on
Monday on strong dollar demand from importers.
NIGERIA TELECOMS
A Nigerian court has ruled that Bharti Airtel's ownership of
its subsidiary Airtel Nigeria is "null and void" because co-founder
and 5 percent shareholder Econet Wireless was not consulted on the
transfer, according to a judgement seen by Reuters on Monday.
KENYA MARKETS
* The Kenyan shilling strengthened against the dollar on Monday
as investors sought to profit from high interest rates but traders
said it could fall under pressure from importer demand as the month
draws to a close.
* Kenyan central bank to hold rates as inflation falls.
* Crisis-hit car distributor CMC swings to full year loss
KENYA FINANCE BILL
Kenya's government will seek a compromise with parliamentarians over
demands to cap bank lending rates that are holding up budget finance
legislation, incoming acting Minister of Finance Robinson Githae said
on Monday.
GHANA MARKETS
* Ghana's cedi was relatively stable against the dollar on
Monday as corporate demand for greenbacks eased following recent
strong interventions from the central bank, traders said.
* Shares in Ghanaian oil palm producer Benso Oil Palm Plantation
jump nearly 13 percent after it reports net profits for the
12 months to December had more than tripled.
* Ghana 91-day bill yield rises to 10.96 percent.
ANGOLA POLITICS
Angola's president has moved the head of state oil firm Sonangol into
the government to coordinate economic policy, state news agency Angop
reported, a move likely to fuel speculation that Manuel Vicente has
been selected to succeed Eduardo dos Santos.
ZAMBIA LIBYA
Libya will do all it can to protect its 75 percent stake in Zamtel,
the fixed-line telecoms firm in Zambia, whose government announced
plans last week to seize Libya's stake in the firm, Libyan Foreign
Minister Ashour bin Khayyal said on Monday.
