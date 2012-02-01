The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Wednesday. - - - - - EVENTS: * MPC rate decisions in Kenya and Uganda. * Botswana budget to be released * Kenya offers 3 billion shillings of 182-day Treasury bills GLOBAL MARKETS U.S. equities and the euro slid on Tuesday after weaker-than-expected U.S. economic data added to gloom over ebbing hopes for a Greek debt restructuring deal. WORLD CRUDE OIL PRICES Brent crude rose above $111 a barrel on Wednesday, gaining for a second session on fears tensions between Iran and the West may escalate with U.S. lawmakers mulling more sanctions on Tehran, while promising China data supported sentiment. SENEGAL POLITICS At least one person was killed on Tuesday as Senegalese security forces armed with truncheons and tear gas clashed with rock-throwing activists protesting against President Abdoulaye Wade's decision to seek a third term. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on AFRICA FIXED INCOME For African debt look ahead, click on SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS * The South African rand traded slightly firmer against the dollar on Tuesday, drawing strength from hopes of a successful conclusion to debt swap negotiations in Greece which boosted risk appetite in emerging markets. * Month-end window dressing helped boost South African stocks to their best January performance in six years, as unit trusts and hedge funds loaded up on rising shares to bolster their portfolios. NIGERIA RATES Nigeria's central bank kept its benchmark interest rate at 12 percent on Tuesday, saying it expects any upward impact on inflation from removing fuel import subsidies to be short-term. NIGERIA BOKO HARAM For Special Report on Nigeria's Boko Haram sect, click on or link.reuters.com/gut36s KENYA MARKETS The Kenyan shilling firmed 1.2 percent against the dollar to its highest level this year on Tuesday, supported by tight liquidity and inflows from tea exports, as inflation declined for a second straight month and stocks inched down. KENYA ECONOMY, INFLATION * Kenya's economic growth will speed up to 5 percent or more in 2012 if rains vital to the key farm sector do not fail and other shocks do not materialise, a senior Treasury official told Reuters. * Kenya's inflation rate slowed in January for the second month in a row, but the decline was not big enough to sway analysts from their expectation the central bank would leave rates unchanged this week. GHANA MARKETS, ECONOMY * Shares in Total Petroleum Ghana and Tullow Oil rose on Tuesday, boosting the GSE Composite Index up for a second session in a row. * Ghana's economy will outpace its Nigerian and Kenyan peers this year and next, even though growth is expected to slow from 2011 when the country's first oil fuelled a boom in output, a Reuters poll showed on Tuesday. UGANDA INFLATION Uganda's headline inflation rate slowed to 25.7 percent in January from 27 percent a month earlier, the third straight decline, helped by a 2.3 percent drop in food prices from a month earlier. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on