The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Thursday. - - - - - EVENTS: * Kenya offers 4 billion shillings of 91-day Treasury bills * Zambia offers 91, 182, 273 and 364-day Treasury bills GLOBAL MARKETS The euro rose on speculation a Greek debt deal was close at hand on Wednesday while global equity markets surged on encouraging U.S., Chinese and German manufacturing data - even though enthusiasm ebbed at the session's end. WORLD CRUDE OIL PRICES Brent crude rose toward $112 a barrel on Thursday, extending gains for a third day on persistent worries over supply from Iran, while upbeat global manufacturing data also boosted appetite for riskier assets. SENEGAL POLITICS Senegal security forces used tear gas and flash grenades to disperse hundreds of rock-throwing youths in the capital Dakar on Wednesday, a day after a student was killed in mass anti-government protests. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS * South Africa's rand surged more than two percent against the dollar on Wednesday, touching a near-five month high in line with a stronger euro as hopes of a resolution to Greece's debt crisis helped to lift risk appetite globally. * South African stocks closed at a new lifetime high on Wednesday, gaining more the 1 percent as positive earnings statements and upbeat economic data from China helped lift resources firms such as Assore . KENYA, UGANDA RATES Uganda bowed to the threat of social unrest, cutting interest rates by a percentage point on Wednesday, while neighbouring Kenya balked before fast credit growth and other risks. NIGERIA SECURITY Nigeria's secret service arrested the purported spokesman for Islamist militant sect Boko Haram on Wednesday, a group that has claimed responsibility for a string of deadly bombings and gun attacks, a secret service source told Reuters. For Special Report on Nigeria's Boko Haram sect, click on or link.reuters.com/gut36s NIGERIA MARKETS The Nigerian naira was broadly flat on the interbank market on Wednesday, supported by sales of around $38 million by two energy companies to banks. KENYA ECONOMY, INFLATION * Kenyan 182-day, 364-day Treasury-bill yields fall. * Tight liquidity and inflows from horticulture exporters helped to boost the Kenyan shilling on Wednesday while stocks fell mainly due to profit-taking in shares of Equity Bank. GHANA MARKETS * Shares in Ghana's Benso Oil Palm Plantation and consumer goods producer Unilever Ghana rise, leading the GSE composite index higher for the third straight session, traders said. * Ghana's SIC says net profit for 2011 slips 2.7 percent. BOTSWANA BUDGET Botswana, the world's biggest diamond producer, returned to its habit of running budget surpluses on Wednesday, turning the corner on three years of deficits sparked by the 2008 global financial crisis. UGANDA BONDS Huge demand for 5-year Treasury bonds at auction. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on