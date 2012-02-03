The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Friday. - - - - - EVENTS: * Mauritius offers 1 billion rupees of 364-day Treasury bills GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares and the euro fell on Friday as caution set in ahead of key U.S. jobs data, which will offer more clues over the state of the world's largest economy, while Greek debt restructuring talks dragged on and undermined sentiment. WORLD CRUDE OIL PRICES Brent crude held above $112 on Friday on supply concerns as reports of a growing possibility of Israel attacking Iran heightened already simmering tensions in the region, while caution set in ahead of key U.S. jobs data. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on AFRICA CURRENCIES Foreign demand for high-yielding debt in Kenya and Uganda is likely to underpin their respective currencies next week, while Nigeria's naira should benefit from hefty dollar sales in the past two days by oil companies. AFRICA MONEY Fancy a bet on the best-performing currency of 2012? If last year is anything to go by it may lie somewhere in frontier Africa, scene of a headlong resource scramble by mining companies that threatens to overwhelm small, undeveloped economies with a tsunami of cash. SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS * South Africa's rand hovered close to the previous day's five-month highs against the dollar on Thursday but could come under renewed pressure in coming days as fears of global contagion from euro zone debt problems, particularly in Greece, persist. * South African stocks booked their eighth record close on Thursday, boosted by positive U.S. data and led by banks and miners such as Anglo American . NIGERIA MARKETS * The Nigerian naira strengthened against the U.S dollar on the interbank market on Thursday after state-owned energy company NNPC sold about $150 million to some lenders, boosting dollar liquidity in the market. * Citibank expects investment flows into Nigeria through its banking platform to double to about $2 billion this year, as multinational firms and foreign funds expand operations, its country officer told Reuters on Thursday. * Nigeria to sell 149.27 bln naira in Treasury bills. KENYA MARKETS * Kenyan 91-day Treasury bill yields fall. * The Kenyan shilling weakened on Thursday due to demand for dollars from the energy sector, a day after the central bank left its key rate unchanged, and stocks broke a two-day losing streak. SENEGAL POLITICS "I will tread on no corpses to get to the presidential palace," Senegal's Abdoulaye Wade once said in famous a pledge to win power by democratic means. But 12 years after he won the presidency of the West African nation at the ballot box at his fifth attempt, riots over the octogenarian's bid for re-election in a Feb. 26 vote have already caused at least four deaths. IVORY COAST DEBT Ivory Coast will not be able to achieve completion of an IMF-backed debt relief accord as it hopes in the first quarter of this year, but a deal is possible in the second quarter, the Fund's local official said on Thursday. SEYCHELLES RATINGS Fitch afrms Seychelles at 'B'; outlook stable. MOZAMBIQUE BILLS Mozambique 3-month T-bill yield falls to 9.24 percent For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on