The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Monday. - - - - - EVENTS: * Seychelles inflation data due to be released. The year-on-year rate of inflation in Seychelles increased to 5.5 percent in December from 5.1 percent a month earlier. * Mauritius to auction 273-day T-bills worth 700 million rupees. GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares rose on Monday as surprisingly robust U.S. jobs data bolstered investor risk appetite, overshadowing worries about a lack of progress in Greek debt restructuring talks that are vital to containing the euro zone crisis. WORLD CRUDE OIL PRICES Brent crude slipped towards $114 on Monday, weighed down by a stronger U.S. dollar and the risk that a sovereign debt default by Greece could tip the euro zone in to a demand-sapping recession. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on AFRICA FIXED INCOME * Strong demand is expected at Kenyan and Nigerian debt auctions this week as investors try to lock in high yields before easing inflation in both countries drags the rates of return lower. For African debt look ahead, click on * Bond investors in East Africa yearn for sales of longer-term government paper to secure high yields and benefit from capital gains spurred by rate cuts seen later this year. SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS * South Africa's rand climbed as much as 1.3 percent against the dollar on Friday as better-than-anticipated jobs data out of the U.S. boosted appetite for emerging markets, but the currency could struggle to make any further significant gains next week. NIGERIA MARKETS * Nigeria's interbank lending rates closed at an average of 13.50 percent this week, easing from 15.50 percent last week, following the release of some of December's budgetary allocation to government agencies, traders said on Friday. * Nigeria's foreign exchange reserves rose to $34.67 billion on Feb. 1, their highest level in four and half months, central bank data showed on Friday, raising hopes of a more stable exchange rate on the naira. NIGERIA OIL A Nigerian militant group based in the oil-producing Niger Delta said it attacked an oil pipeline owned by Italian firm Eni on Sunday, a strike the military said was the work of criminal gangs. KENYA MARKETS * The Kenyan shilling was expected to rise against the dollar in the days ahead, driven by foreign investor appetite for high-yielding government debt, traders said on Friday at the end of a lacklustre session. * Kenya's Mumias Sugar posted a slight pick-up in pretax profit to 1.30 billion shillings ($15.5 million) for its first half through December, it said on Friday. UGANDA OIL * Uganda's energy minister said late on Sunday that commercial oil production could begin as early as next year after London-listed Tullow Oil signed two production-sharing agreements with the country. * London-listed Tullow Oil has signed two production-sharing agreements with Uganda, allowing it to complete a deal with China's CNOOC and France's Total that will pave the way for commercial oil production. SENEGAL ELECTIONS Senegalese President Abdoulaye Wade's main rivals pledged on Saturday to campaign together in an effort to force him to withdraw from an election next month. MAURIITUS DEBT Mauritius received a low subscription rate for its 364-day Treasury bills, with investors bidding for less than half of the 1 billion rupee on offer, the central bank said on Friday. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on