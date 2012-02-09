NAIROBI, Feb 9 - The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators,
debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Thursday.
EVENTS:
RWANDA - MPC rate setting meeting
KENYA - 91-day Treasury bill auction
MOZAMBIQUE - Interest rate setting meeting
SOUTH AFRICA - December manufacturing output
SOUTH AFRICA - President Zuma annual address
GLOBAL MARKETS
Shares and the euro struggled on Thursday, as
sentiment grew cautious after Greek political
leaders failed to conclude a deal for a bailout
package crucial to avoiding a messy debt
default
WORLD OIL PRICES
Brent crude held steady above $117 on Thursday on
hopes of demand growth revival as Greece inches
closer to getting its debt crisis under control
while concerns over supply disruption from the
Middle East added support.
EMERGING MARKETS
AFRICA STOCKS
AFRICA FIXED INCOME
SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
South Africa's government bonds fell further on
Wednesday while the rand steadied despite reports
the government is considering a mining wealth fund
that could be used to cap the currency's gains,
and as markets awaited news of a new Greek
bailout.
KENYA MARKETS
The Kenyan shilling rose almost 1 percent on
Wednesday to an 11-month high after the central
bank hoovered up excess liquidity from the market
and horticulture exporters sold the greenback,
traders said
ANGOLA/IMF
The IMF said it had extended Angola's loan
programme by a few weeks to March 30, 2012 to give
it time to sign off on a final review of the
country's $1.4 billion standby arrangement.
GHANA/FUEL
Ghana's government has proposed a 20 percent
reduction in fuel price hikes after labour unions
threatened to go on strike, but the National
Petroleum Authority has not yet signed off on the
move.
NIGERIA NAIRA
The Nigerian naira strengthened to a 5-week high
against the U.S. dollar on the interbank market on
Wednesday, supported by increased dollar supply
from oil companies.
BURKINA FASO/FUND
Burkina Faso plans to create a social development
fund from the government's tax and royalty revenue
from gold mining, the country's mines minister
said on Wednesday.
SOUTH SUDAN/HUNGER
Conflict, population displacement and high food
prices mean millions of people in South Sudan face
hunger this year, two U.N. food agencies said on
Wednesday.
BLOOD DIAMONDS
A review of a global scheme to monitor blood
diamonds could bring changes to the Kimberly
Process, under fire over its damaging loopholes,
but the United States dampened hopes of a swift
and comprehensive overhaul.
