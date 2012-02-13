The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market
moves and political events may affect African markets on Monday.
EVENTS:
GHANA - The central bank meets to review its prime
policy rate, which stands at 12.50 percent.
MAURITIUS - Bank of Mauritius to sell 300 million
rupees 364-day Treasury bills.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares and the euro gained modestly on
Monday, relieved after Greece came a step closer
to securing a much-needed bailout fund and
avoiding a messy default, although most of the
recent optimism appears to have been already
priced in.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Brent crude rose above $118 on Monday, supported
by a weaker dollar and expectations of a revival
in demand growth, after Greece approved an
austerity bill to secure a second bailout.
EMERGING MARKETS
AFRICA STOCKS
AFRICA FIXED INCOME
AFRICA FOOTBALL
Didier Drogba's ghosts returned to haunt him as
Zambia won the African Nations Cup for the first
time after beating Ivory Coast 8-7 in a
drama-filled penalty shootout following a 0-0 draw
on Sunday.
SOUTH AFRICA CURRENCY, BONDS
The rand tumbled over 2 percent against the dollar
after the central bank signalled there would be an
important weekend announcement, sparking panic
selling of the rand and spooking bond traders into
pulling their prices.
SOUTH AFRICA STOCKS
South African stocks stumbled and fell 1.3
percent, booking their first weekly decline since
the start of 2012, as complications with the
long-awaited Greek debt deal prompted investors to
cash in resources firms such as Exxaro.
NIGERIA MARKETS
* Nigeria's naira firmed to 158.85 to the
dollar, its strongest in two and half months,
supported by dollar sales by energy companies.
* Nigeria said on Friday it auctioned 149.27
billion naira ($937.92 million) worth of 91-day,
182-day and 364-day Treasury bills.
NIGERIA POLITICS
Nigeria's ruling party candidate has been elected
governor of President Goodluck Jonathan's home
state, election officials said.
KENYA MARKETS
The Kenyan shilling rose 0.7 percent on
Friday near to 11-month high while shares finished
barely changed.
KENYA RESERVES
Kenya's official usable foreign exchange reserves
rose to $4.025 last week from $3.875
billion previously.
TANZANIA CREDIT
Tanzania's central bank plans to launch the
country's first credit reference databank in
September, in a move aimed at tackling high
lending rates in east Africa's second biggest
economy.
GHANA MARKETS
The broader GSE composite index added 1.35 points
or 0.14 percent, to 995.69 points while the GSE
Financial Stocks Index inched up 1.06 points, or
0.12 percent, to 878.88 points.
ANGOLA RESERVES
Angola's foreign exchange reserves jumped 44
percent to $25.02 billion at the end of 2011 from
$17.33 billion at the end of the previous year,
the central bank said.
MAURITIUS HOTELS
New Mauritius Hotels posted a 6.9 drop in
pretax profit for its first quarter ended
December, after a stronger local currency crimped
revenues.
