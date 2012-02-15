The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market
moves and political events may affect African markets on Wednesday.
- - - - -
EVENTS:
* NIGERIA - January inflation data expected. It
remained unchanged at 10.5 percent yr/yr in
December.
* KENYA - Central Bank of Kenya to offer 3 billion
shillings worth of 182-day Treasury bills.
* TANZANIA - January inflation due out. Consumer
prices rose 2 percent in December, pushing the
year-on-year rate to 19.8 percent.
* GHANA - January CPI data due to be released.
Inflation edged up to 8.58 percent in December,
within the central bank's target range.
* GHANA - Watching out for a Bank of Ghana
decision on its prime policy rate. The rate is
currently held at 12.50 percent but inflationary
pressures are seen increasing.
* ZIMBABWE - Zimbabwe CPI data for January
expected.
* MAURITIUS - Bank of Mauritius to offer 3-yr
Treasury notes worth 1.4 billion rupees.
* MALAWI - January inflation data expected.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Markets consolidated on Wednesday as investors
waited on Greece to demonstrate its commitment to
deliver harsh reforms in exchange for a vital
rescue deal, while European officials scaled back
expectations Athens will live up to its promises.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Brent crude held above $118 on Wednesday as supply
concerns in the Middle East sparked by tensions
over Iran and disruptions in South Sudan trumped a
worrisome outlook for Greece, which could face a
messy bankruptcy.
EMERGING MARKETS
AFRICA STOCKS
AFRICA FIXED INCOME
SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
* South African stocks ended 0.29 percent lower on
Tuesday, undermined by investors banking profits
for resource companies such as Anglo American
.
* South African government bonds and the rand
weakened on Tuesday as rising global risk appetite
dented demand for riskier emerging market assets,
but bonds later recovered some losses after a
strong debt auction.
NIGERIA MARKETS
Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan has asked
parliament to approve $7.9 billion in loans
to fund pipeline projects between 2012-2014, which
if approved would more than double the country's
external debt.
KENYA MARKETS
* Kenya's acting finance minister said on Tuesday
that inflation in east Africa's biggest economy
should continue to fall and urged banks to cut
lending rates to help the middle class.
* The Kenyan shilling was marginally
stronger on Tuesday on the back of rising
interbank rates and exporters selling dollars to
take advantage of the relatively high rates.
* Kenya's energy regulator trimmed prices of
staple fuels for the third month running on
Tuesday, pursuing a series of cuts that have
helped to shore up the shilling currency and rein
in high inflation rates in east Africa's largest
economy.
KENYA CBANK
A Kenyan parliamentary committee has asked central
bank governor Njuguna Ndung'u to step aside from
his post, it said on Tuesday, proposing an
investigation into how he handled the local
currency's plunge to a historic low late last
year.
BOTSWANA RATE
Botswana's central bank on Tuesday left the bank
rate unchanged at 9.5 percent, adding the
inflation outlook in the medium term was
favourable partly due low growth in local demand.
NAMIBIA INFLATION
Namibia's consumer inflation slowed to 6.6 percent
year-on-year in January from 7.2 percent in
December, the Central Bureau of Statistics said on
Tuesday.
MOZAMBIQUE INFLATION
Mozambique's consumer inflation slowed to 5.12
percent year-on-year in January from 6.14 percent
in December, the National Institute of Statistics
said on Tuesday.
