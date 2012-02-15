The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Wednesday. - - - - - EVENTS: * NIGERIA - January inflation data expected. It remained unchanged at 10.5 percent yr/yr in December. * KENYA - Central Bank of Kenya to offer 3 billion shillings worth of 182-day Treasury bills. * TANZANIA - January inflation due out. Consumer prices rose 2 percent in December, pushing the year-on-year rate to 19.8 percent. * GHANA - January CPI data due to be released. Inflation edged up to 8.58 percent in December, within the central bank's target range. * GHANA - Watching out for a Bank of Ghana decision on its prime policy rate. The rate is currently held at 12.50 percent but inflationary pressures are seen increasing. * ZIMBABWE - Zimbabwe CPI data for January expected. * MAURITIUS - Bank of Mauritius to offer 3-yr Treasury notes worth 1.4 billion rupees. * MALAWI - January inflation data expected. GLOBAL MARKETS Markets consolidated on Wednesday as investors waited on Greece to demonstrate its commitment to deliver harsh reforms in exchange for a vital rescue deal, while European officials scaled back expectations Athens will live up to its promises. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent crude held above $118 on Wednesday as supply concerns in the Middle East sparked by tensions over Iran and disruptions in South Sudan trumped a worrisome outlook for Greece, which could face a messy bankruptcy. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on AFRICA FIXED INCOME For news on African fixed income, click on SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS * South African stocks ended 0.29 percent lower on Tuesday, undermined by investors banking profits for resource companies such as Anglo American . * South African government bonds and the rand weakened on Tuesday as rising global risk appetite dented demand for riskier emerging market assets, but bonds later recovered some losses after a strong debt auction. NIGERIA MARKETS Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan has asked parliament to approve $7.9 billion in loans to fund pipeline projects between 2012-2014, which if approved would more than double the country's external debt. KENYA MARKETS * Kenya's acting finance minister said on Tuesday that inflation in east Africa's biggest economy should continue to fall and urged banks to cut lending rates to help the middle class. * The Kenyan shilling was marginally stronger on Tuesday on the back of rising interbank rates and exporters selling dollars to take advantage of the relatively high rates. * Kenya's energy regulator trimmed prices of staple fuels for the third month running on Tuesday, pursuing a series of cuts that have helped to shore up the shilling currency and rein in high inflation rates in east Africa's largest economy. KENYA CBANK A Kenyan parliamentary committee has asked central bank governor Njuguna Ndung'u to step aside from his post, it said on Tuesday, proposing an investigation into how he handled the local currency's plunge to a historic low late last year. BOTSWANA RATE Botswana's central bank on Tuesday left the bank rate unchanged at 9.5 percent, adding the inflation outlook in the medium term was favourable partly due low growth in local demand. NAMIBIA INFLATION Namibia's consumer inflation slowed to 6.6 percent year-on-year in January from 7.2 percent in December, the Central Bureau of Statistics said on Tuesday. MOZAMBIQUE INFLATION Mozambique's consumer inflation slowed to 5.12 percent year-on-year in January from 6.14 percent in December, the National Institute of Statistics said on Tuesday. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on