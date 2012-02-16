The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market
moves and political events may affect African markets on Thursday.
- - - - -
EVENTS:
* KENYA - Central Bank of Kenya to auction 91-day
Treasury bills worth 4 billion shillings.
* KENYA - Barclays Bank Kenya issues FY 2011
results. Pretax profits rose 51 percent in 2010.
* ZAMBIA - Bank of Zambia holds regular Treasury
bill auction.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares and the euro fell on Thursday as
another delay in cementing a crucial bailout for
stricken Greece underscored how far Europe is from
resolving a debt crisis that threatens the
stability of the financial system.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Brent crude prices slipped on Thursday on fears of
a delay in a second bailout package for
debt-ridden Greece, although worries of supply
disruption from Iran and U.S. data showing an
unexpected drop in inventories limited the drop.
EMERGING MARKETS
For the top emerging markets news, double click on
AFRICA STOCKS
For the latest news on African stocks, click on
AFRICA FIXED INCOME
For news on African fixed income, click on
SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
* South Africa's rand gave up a brief early rise
on positive retail sales data while government
bonds held steady on Wednesday, as caution set in
ahead of next week's annual budget statement.
* South African stocks edged lower on Wednesday,
as skepticism over a quick Greek rescue package
weighed on the market late in the session and
dragged bullion producers such as Gold Fields
lower.
NIGERIA MARKETS
* Nigeria's "bad bank" AMCON will privatise three
nationalised lenders in 12-18 months time, chief
executive Mustapha Chike-Obi told Reuters on
Wednesday.
* Nigeria's foreign exchange reserves
rose just over 4 percent on the month to $35.03
billion on Feb. 13, their highest in six months,
central bank data showed on Wednesday.
KENYA MARKETS
* The Kenyan shilling was stable against
the dollar on low volumes on Wednesday, but
was expected to gain ground this week as offshore
investors chase Treasury bills at auctions to take
advantage of high yields, traders said.
* The average weighted yield on 182-day Kenyan
Treasury bills fell to 19.539 percent
on Wednesday from 20.024 percent last week in an
oversubscribed auction, results from the central
bank showed.
* Visitors from China and other new markets drove
a surge in Kenya's tourism revenues last year, but
the euro zone crisis and fears that 2007's
election violence will be repeated are likely to
hurt arrivals in 2012, its tourism minister
warned.
KENYA POLITICS
INSIGHT-Kenyatta rises as tribal loyalty trumps
ICC charge
GHANA RATES
The Bank of Ghana's Monetary Policy Committee
announced a one percentage point increase to 13.5
percent in its prime lending rate on Wednesday,
the first hike in three years, citing risks from
the euro zone debt crisis and currency volatility.
Annual inflation in Ghana rose to 8.7 percent in
January from 8.58 percent recorded in December,
Ghana's national statistics office said on
Wednesday.
TANZANIA INFLATION
Tanzania's year-on-year inflation rate eased
marginally to 19.7 percent in January from 19.8
percent a month before, driven lower by energy
prices, but analysts said the decline was likely a
temporary reprieve.
ZIMBABWE INFLATION
Zimbabwe's inflation slowed to 4.3 percent
year-on-year in January compared with 4.9 percent
in December, the national statistics agency said
on Wednesday.
On a month-on-month basis, inflation quickened
to 0.5 percent from 0.2 percent in December.
RWANDA INFLATION
Consumer prices in Rwanda's urban areas fell 0.35
percent in January from a month earlier, helping
ease the year-on-year urban inflation rate
to 7.81 percent from 8.34, official
data showed.
BURUNDI INFLATION
Burundi's year-on-year inflation rate jumped to
21.6 percent in January from 14.9 percent in
December, driven up by high costs of housing,
water and energy, its statistics board said on
Wednesday.
