EVENTS: * KENYA - Central Bank of Kenya to auction 91-day Treasury bills worth 4 billion shillings. * KENYA - Barclays Bank Kenya issues FY 2011 results. Pretax profits rose 51 percent in 2010. * ZAMBIA - Bank of Zambia holds regular Treasury bill auction. GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares and the euro fell on Thursday as another delay in cementing a crucial bailout for stricken Greece underscored how far Europe is from resolving a debt crisis that threatens the stability of the financial system. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent crude prices slipped on Thursday on fears of a delay in a second bailout package for debt-ridden Greece, although worries of supply disruption from Iran and U.S. data showing an unexpected drop in inventories limited the drop. EMERGING MARKETS AFRICA STOCKS AFRICA FIXED INCOME SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS * South Africa's rand gave up a brief early rise on positive retail sales data while government bonds held steady on Wednesday, as caution set in ahead of next week's annual budget statement. * South African stocks edged lower on Wednesday, as skepticism over a quick Greek rescue package weighed on the market late in the session and dragged bullion producers such as Gold Fields lower. NIGERIA MARKETS * Nigeria's "bad bank" AMCON will privatise three nationalised lenders in 12-18 months time, chief executive Mustapha Chike-Obi told Reuters on Wednesday. * Nigeria's foreign exchange reserves rose just over 4 percent on the month to $35.03 billion on Feb. 13, their highest in six months, central bank data showed on Wednesday. KENYA MARKETS * The Kenyan shilling was stable against the dollar on low volumes on Wednesday, but was expected to gain ground this week as offshore investors chase Treasury bills at auctions to take advantage of high yields, traders said. * The average weighted yield on 182-day Kenyan Treasury bills fell to 19.539 percent on Wednesday from 20.024 percent last week in an oversubscribed auction, results from the central bank showed. * Visitors from China and other new markets drove a surge in Kenya's tourism revenues last year, but the euro zone crisis and fears that 2007's election violence will be repeated are likely to hurt arrivals in 2012, its tourism minister warned. KENYA POLITICS INSIGHT-Kenyatta rises as tribal loyalty trumps ICC charge GHANA RATES The Bank of Ghana's Monetary Policy Committee announced a one percentage point increase to 13.5 percent in its prime lending rate on Wednesday, the first hike in three years, citing risks from the euro zone debt crisis and currency volatility. Annual inflation in Ghana rose to 8.7 percent in January from 8.58 percent recorded in December, Ghana's national statistics office said on Wednesday. TANZANIA INFLATION Tanzania's year-on-year inflation rate eased marginally to 19.7 percent in January from 19.8 percent a month before, driven lower by energy prices, but analysts said the decline was likely a temporary reprieve. ZIMBABWE INFLATION Zimbabwe's inflation slowed to 4.3 percent year-on-year in January compared with 4.9 percent in December, the national statistics agency said on Wednesday. On a month-on-month basis, inflation quickened to 0.5 percent from 0.2 percent in December. RWANDA INFLATION Consumer prices in Rwanda's urban areas fell 0.35 percent in January from a month earlier, helping ease the year-on-year urban inflation rate to 7.81 percent from 8.34, official data showed. BURUNDI INFLATION Burundi's year-on-year inflation rate jumped to 21.6 percent in January from 14.9 percent in December, driven up by high costs of housing, water and energy, its statistics board said on Wednesday.