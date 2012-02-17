NAIROBI, Feb 17 The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Friday. - - - - - EVENTS: *KENYA - East African Breweries , the biggest company in east Africa by market capitalisation to release its first half earnings results. *MALAWI - Malawi releases its inflation data for January. consumer inflation quickened to 9.8 percent year-on-year in December from 8.9 percent a month before. *MAURITIUS - The central Bank of Mauritius auctions 182-day Treasury bills worth a total 300 million rupees. *RWANDA - Kenya's Equity Bank Group officially launches its operations in Rwanda. GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares rebounded on Friday on signs euro zone officials will soon approve a long-awaited bailout for Greece, reducing the risk of a debt default, and after jobs and manufacturing data pointed to a healthier U.S. economy. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent crude remained above $120 on Friday on persistent supply worries with major European buyers cutting purchases of Iranian crude and hopes of an increase in demand as Greece edged closer to a bailout deal. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on AFRICA FIXED INCOME For news on African fixed income, click on SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS South Africa's rand weakened against the dollar on Thursday but was off two-and-half week lows hit earlier after higher than expected U.S. data boosted risk appetite. Also, stocks retreated nearly 1 percent on Thursday as falling commodity prices and nagging concerns over euro zone debt dragged on resources firms such as AngloGold Ashanti . AFRICA CURRENCIES More foreign interest in high-yielding Kenyan debt is likely to support the shilling next week, while the opposite may prove the case in Uganda, where easing inflation and interest rates is dampening external investor enthusiasm. AFRICA BARRICK GOLD The prospect of power cuts, disappointing growth prospects and soaring costs outweighed the boost from a trebled 2011 dividend in Tanzania-focused African Barrick Gold results on Thursday, leaving the company's shares more than 9 percent lower. NIGERIA MARKETS Nigeria said it will issue 70 billion naira ($442 million) in sovereign bonds maturing in 2019 and 2022 on Feb. 29, its second monthly debt auction this year, the Debt Management Office (DMO) said on Thursday. NIGERIA ECONOMY Nigeria has revised upwards its outlook for the budget deficit this year due to the cost of partially reinstating petrol import subsidies and will pay for the move with crude oil savings. Also, inflation in Nigeria is expected to have risen in January, a Reuters poll showed on Thursday, pushed up by higher transport costs after the government increased petrol prices by 50 percent last month, provoking widespread public protest. NIGERIA SECURITY Gunmen stormed a prison in Kogi state in central Nigeria, killing one warden and freeing 119 prisoners, the prison authorities said on Thursday. KENYA MARKETS The Kenyan shilling weakened marginally on Thursday on the back of dollar demand mainly from oil importers, while Barclays Bank of Kenya buoyed the Nairobi bourse after posting an 11 percent rise in full-year underlying pretax profit. The shilling ended at 82.95/83.15 to the dollar, weaker than Wednesday's close of 82.80/83.00. The Nairobi Securities Exchange's main NSE-20 Share Index was about flat, rising by 10.56 points to close at 3,154.46 points. KENYA DEBT Subscription rates for Kenya's 91-day Treasury bills dropped at Thursday's auction as falling yields prompted investors to search for value at longer maturities. Also, high official interest rates will prompt heavy demand for Kenya's one-year Treasury bond in a sale next week, probably reducing yields and undermining investor interest in a separate sale of 12-year infrastructure bonds. KENYA BANKING Kenya could suffer a credit squeeze if a move by parliament to control banks' lending rates were to succeed, the managing director of Barclays Bank of Kenya said. UGANDA CORRUPTION Two Ugandan cabinet ministers resigned over corruption allegations on Thursday, bringing to six the number of ministers who have quit under a cloud following a string of graft scandals to hit President Yoweri Museveni's administration. MAURITIUS TOURISM Tourist arrivals in Mauritius fell 3 percent in January from a year earlier, hurt by sagging economies in its key European markets, official figures showed on Thursday. IVORY COAST COCOA A group of Ivorian cocoa exporters including majors such as Armajaro and Noble said on Thursday they would begin participating in Ivorian cocoa auctions on Feb. 17 after reaching a compromise with the government. MALAWI AID Malawi is facing a $121 million budget shortfall in the current financial year due in part to suspension of an International Monetary Fund loan programme with the impoverished southern African nation, Finance Minister Ken Lipenga said.