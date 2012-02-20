NAIROBI, Feb 20 The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Monday. - - - - - EVENTS: *NIGERIA - Nigeria's statistic office due to release inflation data for January, the first since the partial removal of fuel subsidies. GLOBAL MARKETS Markets rose across the board on Monday as policy easing by China and expectations that Greece will secure a second bailout buoyed investor appetite for riskier assets, sending U.S. crude up nearly 2 percent and copper nearly 3 percent higher. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent crude futures rose on Monday to above $121 a barrel, the highest in eight months, as Iran cut its exports to Britain and France months ahead of a European Union embargo and as a policy easing by China and hopes for a Greek bailout supported prices. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on AFRICA FIXED INCOME For news on African fixed income, click on AFRICA DEBT Kenyan yields are expected to continue their decline at bond and Treasury bill sales next week as subscription rates increase, while a Zambian bond sale on Friday is likely to attract strong demand from local investors. SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS The rand firmed against the dollar on Friday for the first day in four as it retreated from support levels, and bonds ended the week stronger in thin trade pending inflation data and the national budget announcement next week. Also, South Africa's benchmark index rose 0.9 percent on Friday as recovery in the platinum price prompted a rebound in miners such as Lonmin , while Anglo American rose after posting a rise in full-year earnings. NIGERIA MARKETS Nigeria's naira hit its strongest level in three months on Friday as a parliamentary probe into government spending on import subsidies squeezed demand for foreign exchange. The naira firmed to 157.70 to the dollar compared with 158.20 on Thursday and having gained more than 2 percent in the last three weeks. Also, interbank lending rates rose further this week to an average of 15.25 percent from last week's 14.91 percent as state owned energy firm NNPC soaked up available local naira currency. NIGERIA SECURITY A bomb exploded near a church in the Nigerian town of Suleja, on the edge of the capital, on Sunday, wounding five people, a spokesman for the emergency services said. KENYA MARKETS The Kenyan shilling inched up against the dollar on Friday after banks trimmed long dollar positions, with traders expecting the local currency to be under pressure next week from a rise in dollar demand by from importers to meet end-month payments. The shilling closed trade at 82.90/83.10 to the dollar, barely changed from Thursday's close of 82.95/83.15. The Nairobi Securities Exchange's main NSE-20 Share Index rose 0.9 percent to close at 3,182.14 points on low volumes, near a two-week high. KENYA FUEL Kenya has bought over 400,000 tonnes of oil products for March to May, its highest purchase for this year, as demand increases on a growing economy and a shortfall in refining capacity. TANZANIA TELECOMS Vodacom Tanzania, part of South Africa's Vodacom Group , said on Friday it had boosted total users by a third last year and will spend about $94 million over the next year and a half to expand network and data services. TANZANIA PETROLEUM EXPLORATION Norwegian oil and gas firm Statoil has found natural gas offshore Tanzania, marking the latest discovery which is rapidly making east Africa a key gas hub on the doorstep of Asia's fast growing markets. GHANA MARKETS Shares in energy firm Total Petroleum Ghana and consumer goods producer Unilever Ghana ) rose on Friday, lifting the GSE Composite Index 7.98 points, or 0.80 percent, to 1,006.44 points, its highest close in four months. SENEGAL ELECTIONS Senegal security forces clashed with protesters in the capital and surrounding suburbs on Sunday in the fifth straight day of demonstrations against President Abdoulaye Wade's candidacy in a Feb. 26 election. ZIMBABWE POLITICS Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe accused his political rivals of trying to use constitutional reforms to get rid of him, but warned that his ZANU-PF party would reject any changes threatening its future, the Sunday Mail newspaper reported. Also, Mugabe's ZANU-PF party on Friday criticised the European Union's decision to maintain sanctions against the country's leadership and accused it of trying to topple its veteran leader. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on