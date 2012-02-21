NAIROBI, Feb 21 The following company announcements, scheduled economic
*NIGERIA - Nigeria hosts its premier annual oil and gas conference, whose
speakers are expected to include the oil minister and power minister and company
executives.
*BOTSWANA - The Bank of Botswana due to auction its 14-day certificate Treasury
bill.
GLOBAL MARKETS
The euro jumped and Asian stocks pared losses on Tuesday after euro zone policy
makers agreed to a second bailout package for Greece in marathon talks that went
deep into the Brussels night.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Brent crude futures held steady near $120 a barrel on Tuesday as the euro zone
approved a second bailout package for debt-laden Greece, while a cut in Iranian
oil supply to China and Europe supported prices.
EMERGING MARKETS
AFRICA STOCKS
AFRICA FIXED INCOME
SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
The rand strengthened against the dollar on Monday on rising global risk
appetite and South African government bonds edged higher, but local debt could
come under pressure if the government signals a rise in borrowing in its budget
this week.
Meanwhile, stocks ended little changed on Monday, as gains by Anglo American
Platinum and other platinum producers were counterbalanced by a decline
in retailers such as Shoprite ahead of earnings.
NIGERIA MARKETS
The Nigerian naira sustained its rally against the U.S dollar on the
interbank market on Monday as demand for the dollar fell at the central bank's
bi-weekly auction.
NIGERIA INFLATION
Nigerian inflation was higher than expected in January, data showed on Monday
after the government removed fuel import subsidies and then only partially
reinstated them, sending prices higher.
NIGERIA SECURITY
Nigeria's military said it killed eight Islamist insurgents who attacked a
market in the northeastern city of Maiduguri on Monday, but a local nurse said
his hospital had received at least 20 bodies from the fighting.
NIGERIA POWER SECTOR
Nigeria has again pushed back the timeframe for selling off state-owned power
assets, its privatisation agency said on Monday, another setback for reforms
which investors hope will unlock the potential of Africa's second largest
economy.
TOTAL NIGERIA
French energy major Total said on Monday production from its Nigerian
Usan offshore oil project would begin next month.
KENYA MARKETS
The Kenyan shilling weakened against the dollar on Monday on energy
sector importers buying greenbacks to meet their end-month obligations, and
traders said they expected the local currency to weaken further over the
short-term.
The shilling closed at 83.25/89.45 against the dollar, weaker than Friday's
close of 82.90/89.10.
The Nairobi Securities Exchange's main NSE-20 Share Index was down
by 0.2 percent to 3,176.36 points.
KENYA ELECTRICITY
Kenya Electricity Generating Company (KenGen) said on Monday it
planned to raise $12 billion to build six geothermal power plants that should
generate 585 megawatts by 2016, as it pushes to diversify its power sources.
KENYA HORTICULTURE
Kenya's earnings from horticulture exports rose 18 percent last year, despite a
marginal dip in volumes, buoyed by a favourable exchange rate and strong prices
for vegetables and fruits, an industry body said on Monday.
GHANA MARKETS
Ghana's cedi firmed up against the dollar on Monday as dealers sought to
gauge offshore investor appetite for a Feb. 23 bond auction, traders said.
GUINEA MINING
Guinea's bauxite and alumina output rose in 2011, although work stoppages and
softening world demand prevented a larger increase in production, the West
African state's government said on Monday.
MALAWI INFLATION
Malawi's consumer inflation quickened to 10.3 percent year-on-year in January
from 9.8 percent in December, data from the National Statistics Office (NSO)
showed on Monday.
ZIMBABWE MINING
Zimbabwe's new mine licence fees and resource rentals will significantly raise
the cost of mining and threaten the sector's viability, with as much as 60
percent of mining revenues going to the government, an industry body said on
Monday.
Also, impala Platinum said on Monday it is "concerned" by comments
from a Zimbabwean government minister suggesting it should further sell its
stake in its Mimosa joint venture with Aquarius Platinum .
ZIMBABWE POLITICS
Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe praised the coalition pact that has seen him
share power with his political enemies, saying in an interview on Monday that he
and long-time foe Prime Minister Morgan Tsvangirai can now share a cup of tea.
