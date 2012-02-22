NAIROBI, Feb 22 The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Wednesday. - - - - - EVENTS: *NAMIBIA - Namibia's Central Bank meets to make a decision on its benchmark rate. It left its benchmark rate unchanged at 6.0 percent in December to support recovery in the domestic economy. *KENYA - Central Bank of Kenya to auction a one-year Treasury bond worth 10 billion shillings and a sells a 12-year infrastructure bond worth up to 17.7 billion shilllings in an extended tap sale. The bank will also auction 182-day Treasury bills worth 3 billion shillings. *TANZANIA - The central Bank of Tanzania auctions a 10-year Treasury bond worth a total 20 billion Tanzanian shillings. *MAURITIUS - Bank of Mauritius auctions a five-year bond with a 6.75 percent coupon worth 1.5 billion rupees. *KENYA - Housing Finance releases its full year 2011 earnings results. The mortgage lender posted a 60 percent rise in 2010 pretax profit to 561 million shillings. GLOBAL MARKETS Asia markets slipped on Wednesday as relief over Greece's latest bailout turned to doubts that the debt-stricken country can keep to its austerity programme and concern about rising oil prices. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent crude fell toward $121 on Wednesday, retreating from a nine-month high, as China's manufacturing sector shrank for a fourth straight month and worries about the euro zone debt crisis resurfaced, casting doubt on global economic health and prospects for fuel demand. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on AFRICA FIXED INCOME For news on African fixed income, click on SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS South African stocks edged up 0.15 percent on Tuesday, with some gold firms such as Harmony HARJ.J and banks ticking higher after the long-awaited Greek bailout deal soothed concerns about a default in the euro zone. Also, government bonds weakened on Tuesday, with investors trading cautiously as they waited to see what Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan's budget says about the deficit and borrowing plans. NIGERIA PETROLEUM Attacks on oil pipelines, a dearth of funding from the state oil firm and regulatory uncertainty have dampened appetite for exploration of Nigeria's huge oil and gas reserves, its biggest producer Royal Dutch Shell said on Tuesday. KENYA MARKETS The Kenyan shilling closed at 82.95/83.15 against the dollar, up from an intraday low of 83.60/80, and 0.4 percent stronger than Monday's close of 83.25/45. The Nairobi Securities Exchange's main NSE-20 Share Index eked out a 0.2 percent gain to close at 3,183.01 points, as the market waited for more firms to post their full year results. TULLOW OIL UGANDA British oil firm Tullow Oil said a long-awaited $2.9 billion deal to bring in French oil major Total and Chinese group CNOOC as partners to develop its oil fields in Uganda closed on Tuesday, paving the way for commercial oil production to start in the African country. TANZANIA OIL AND GAS EXPLORATION British gas and oil firm BG Group plans to step up its presence in gas exploration in east Africa's second-biggest economy by investing $500 million in Tanzania this year, the government said on Tuesday. IVORY COAST COCOA Exports of cocoa beans and cocoa products from Ivory Coast hit 640,492 tonnes by Feb. 5 since the start of the season in October, down about 1 percent from a year earlier, data from industry regulator BCC obtained by Reuters showed on Tuesday. ZIMBABWE POLITICS Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe turned 88 on Tuesday, joking about reports circulating for years of his imminent demise and vowing to stay in power despite international condemnation of his economic and human rights record. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on