NAIROBI, Feb 23 The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Thursday. - - - - - EVENTS: KENYA - Central Bank of Kenya to issue results of the auction of 91-day Treasury bills worth 4 billion shillings ($48.31 million). SOMALIA - London hosts conference on Somalia turmoil. GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares and the euro fell on Thursday on concerns about global growth driven by higher oil prices and data showing the euro zone may slip into recession, fanning fresh worries about Greece's debt restructuring challenges. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent crude held steady on Thursday, near a nine-month high of about $123, as supply worries from heightened tensions between Iran and the West offset concerns that a slowdown in the global economy could curb oil demand. EURO CRISIS The euro zone economy is in danger of tipping into recession, with the services sector shrinking this month along with manufacturing, tempering a wave of optimism after a new bailout deal for Greece struck this week. GLOBAL CONFERENCE ON SOMALIA - African, Arab and Western nations worried by Somalia's turmoil meet on Thursday to coordinate efforts against militants and pirates seen as growing threats to global security and ramp up measures to end famine and clan violence. - The U.N. Security Council on Wednesday boosted by nearly one half an African Union peacekeeping force in Somalia in a bid to intensify a military offensive against Islamist rebels in the Horn of Africa country. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on AFRICA FIXED INCOME For news on African fixed income, click on SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS South African stocks edged down half a percent on Wednesday, as shares of Impala Platinum fell after the miner said its April deliveries would be cut in half by a strike at its main mine. The announcement of a lower-than-expected 2012/13 budget deficit had little direct impact on the stock market. NIGERIA OIL REVENUE Nigeria earned gross crude oil revenues of 666.32 billion naira ($4.24 billion) in January, down from 892.70 billion in December owing to production outages, the accountant general said on Wednesday. NIGERIA CURRENCY The Nigerian naira strengthened further against the U.S dollar on both the interbank market and official forex window on Wednesday, supported by dollar inflows from oil company sales and offshore interest in treasury bills. NIGERIA SECURITY Gunshots and explosions rang out on Wednesday in Nigeria's biggest northern city Kano, as the military exchanged fire with suspected militants from the Boko Haram Islamist sect. KENYA MARKETS The Kenyan shilling held steady against the dollar on Wednesday, lifted from an early fall by dollar inflows to tea exporters and big offshore investor appetite for a Treasury bond, while stocks edged up for a second straight day. KENYA TBILLS The weighted average yield on Kenya's one-year Treasury bond fell to 18.030 percent in a heavily oversubscribed sale on Wednesday, from 21.082 a month earlier, the central bank said. UGANDA MARKETS The Uganda shilling firmed against the dollar on Wednesday as investors bet on heavy foreign appetite for this week's Treasury bill auction and aid agencies bought shillings to pay salaries, traders said. GHANA BOND Foreign interest in a bond sale in Ghana this week is likely to be muted due to lingering concerns about currency volatility and nervousness ahead of elections due late this year, but local demand should ensure the auction is fully subscribed. GHANA PPI Ghana's annual producer price inflation index rose to 15.25 percent in January from a revised 13.65 percent in December, the statistics office said on Wednesday. SOUTH SUDAN OIL PIPELINE South Sudan's plans to build a pipeline to Kenya or Djibouti to end dependency on Sudan's oil industry seems unrealistic in the short-term, showing the need to find a deal with Sudan over oil payments, a Norwegian minister said on Wednesday. SUDAN/S.SUDAN OIL DISPUTE South Sudan will refuse do to any business in the future with oil trader Trafigura if it is proven that the firm bought oil from neighbouring Sudan in the knowledge that the cargo was seized southern crude, its oil minister told Reuters. ZAMBIA GDP Zambia's economic growth with hold up well this year and next as cashes in on high copper prices through privatisation, bringing more machinery to build the $13 billion economy through the mining sector. MOZAMBIQUE GAS Royal Dutch Shell Plc has made an agreed 992.4 million pounds ($1.6 billion) bid for Mozambique-focused Cove Energy , offering a full price to open up a new gas frontier for the Anglo-Dutch oil major in East Africa. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on ($1 = 82.8000 Kenyan shillings)