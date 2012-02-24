NAIROBI, Feb 23 The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Friday. - - - - - EVENTS: MAURITIUS - Bank of Mauritius to auction 182-day Treasury bills worth 300 million rupees ($10.36 million). KENYA - Weekly Forex reserve table. GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares crept higher on Friday as solid U.S. data improved sentiment, but gains may be limited by concerns that rising oil prices could deal a further blow to the fragile euro zone economy and moves to take profits after recent rallies. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent crude rose above $124 on Friday, on track for a fifth straight weekly gain, as worries over Iranian supply and upbeat U.S. economic data offset concerns that high oil prices could snuff out demand. EURO CRISIS Greece took its first step towards reaping urgently needed funds agreed in a 130-billion-euro rescue package on Thursday as its parliament endorsed a bond swap for private holders of its debt. CHINA IN AFRICA China's oil and commodities firms are set to tread more carefully in Africa after being stung by kidnappings, seizures of cargo and, most recently, the expulsion of a chief executive. But they won't pull back. GLOBAL CONFERENCE ON SOMALIA U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton on Thursday threatened sanctions on anyone blocking reforms intended to end Somalia's "hopeless, bloody conflict" and counter militant and pirate groups seen as a growing menace to world security. * TAKE A LOOK-Somali turmoil targeted in UK conference. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on AFRICA FIXED INCOME For news on African fixed income, click on AFRICA CURRENCY Nigeria's naira is likely to gain next week due to strong dollar supplies from the oil industry, while Kenya's shilling looks set to extend this year's rally due to continued off-shore demand for high-yielding domestic debt. SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS South African stocks rose 0.38 percent on Thursday as shares of Africa's largest furniture retailer Steinhoff surged after it said it expects sharply higher H1 earnings and plans to list its European unit. South Africa's rand gained against the dollar on Thursday, taking its cue from a euro that hit multi-week highs on German data that eased concerns about growth in the euro zone. NIGERIA OIL Chevron Corp has pushed back the expansion of a natural gas processing plant in Nigeria, originally slated for this year, by another three years, according to its annual report, which also revealed it was exploring for shale gas in China. ANGOLA OIL Taiwan state-owned oil refiner CPC Corp on Thursday bought 6 million barrels of Angolan crude in what traders said was one of its biggest tender purchases for years and could be partly to replace Iranian oil. KENYA MARKETS The Kenyan shilling firmed against the dollar on Thursday, buoyed by increased greenback inflows from offshore investors buying government securities, while stocks rose for the third straight day to near a three-week high. KENYA 91-DAY TBILLS Kenya snapped up 91-day Treasury bills worth 4.03 billion shillings ($48.67 million) on Thursday in an oversubscribed sale which saw the yield fall to 19.152 percent from 19.332 percent previously, the central bank said. GHANA 3-YR BOND The Bank of Ghana said that its 200 million cedi ($117.6 million) three-year bond on Thursday was heavily oversubscribed, and it accepted 219 million cedis of bids at a yield of 14.99 percent. UGANDA MARKETS The Ugandan shilling was flat on Thursday as currency conversions by foreign investors who had made offers at a Treasury bill auction on Wednesday mostly failed to materialise after yields fell below their offer rate. ZAMBIA INFLATION Zambia's inflation slowed to its lowest rate in at least 10 years this month, to 6.0 percent year-on-year from 6.4 percent in January mainly due to food costs, the Central Statistics Office said on Thursday. MALAWI GDP Malawi's economic growth slowed more than expected to 6.0 percent last year, partly due to higher fuel prices and reduced income from lower tobacco prices, Finance Minister Ken Lipenga said on Thursday. MOZAMBIQUE T-BILL The yield on Mozambique 3-month Treasury bills fell to 8.48 percent from 8.56 percent a week ago, the central bank said on Wednesday. SOUTH SUDAN OIL PIPELINE South Sudan's plans to build a pipeline to Kenya or Djibouti to end dependency on Sudan's oil industry seems unrealistic in the short-term, showing the need to find a deal with Sudan over oil payments, a Norwegian minister said on Wednesday. SUDAN/S.SUDAN OIL DISPUTE A tanker carrying 600,000 barrels of disputed Sudanese crude oil arrived in a Japanese port after a delay of more than a week because of uncertainty over the ownership of the cargo, port and industry sources said on Friday. China on Thursday urged dialogue between South Sudan and Chinese oil firms following the expulsion this week of the head of Chinese-Malaysian oil consortium Petrodar, in its first comments on an escalating row. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on