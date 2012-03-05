The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market
moves and political events may affect African markets on Monday.
EVENTS:
MAURITIUS - Central bank auctions 364-day Treasury
bills worth 300 million rupees.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares eased on Monday as investors turned
cautious about riding further on liquidity-driven
optimism without seeing more evidence of firmer
global growth.
WORLD OIL PRICES
U.S. crude futures rose slightly on Monday with
concerns over tensions with Iran continuing to
support prices, but prices were off the 10-month
highs seen last week.
EMERGING MARKETS
AFRICA STOCKS
AFRICA FIXED INCOME
AFRICA FDI
Capital flows into Africa are seen growing
significantly in 2012 as investors seeking higher
returns out of Europe, look at the continent for
better opportunities in infrastructure projects, a
World Bank's senior official said.
SOUTH AFRICA CURRENCY, BONDS
The rand fell over one percent against the dollar,
pulling further back from 2012 highs hit earlier
in the week as the dollar gained against a basket
of emerging market currencies.
SOUTH AFRICA STOCKS
South African stocks mostly closed lower, led by
further falls in gold mining shares following a
drop in the price of bullion.
NIGERIA MARKETS
Nigeria's interbank lending rates dropped by 59
basis points to an average of 14.41 percent last
week, compared with 15 percent last week,
following the disbursal of budgetary allocations
to government agencies, traders
said.
NIGERIA SHARES
Nigeria's all-share index rallied to its highest
level in a week on Friday, rising by 1.42 percent
to 20,480.86 points, spurred by gains in the
shares of United Bank for Africa and
chocolate maker Cadbury .
KENYA MARKETS
The Kenyan shilling appreciated for the
first time since the acting finance minister said
the local currency's strength should be capped,
aided by waning importer demand for dollars and
inflows from exporters.
KENYA RATES
Kenya's rate decision next week is finely balanced
with half the analysts polled by Reuters
predicting a cut and half saying the bank will
remain cautious despite a fall in inflation in
February.
TANZANIA ECONOMY
Tanzania's economic growth could ease moderately
this year and miss government targets as a
shortage of power hampers a rapidly developing
mining sector, a Reuters poll showed.
UGANDA CURRENCY
The Bank of Uganda stepped into the foreign
exchange market on Friday selling hard currency
after the shilling slipped to its lowest level
since Jan. 10 on the back of demand for dollars
from the oil sector.
GHANA MARKETS
hana's cedi weakened against the dollar on the
back of increased corporate demand for the
greenback, traders said.
MAURITIUS TBILLS
The weighted average yield on Mauritius' 182-day
Treasury bills eased to 4.08 percent at auction on
Friday from 4.09 percent at the previous sale, the
central bank said.
