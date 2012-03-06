The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market
moves and political events may affect African markets on Tuesday.
- - - - -
EVENTS:
KENYA - The central bank's Monetary Policy
Committee holds monthly meeting. At its last
meeting in February, it left its benchmark Central
Bank Rate unchanged at 18 percent.
MAURITIUS - Expecting inflation data for February.
The rate slowed to 6.4 percent in January from 6.5
percent previously.
SEYCHELLES - Also expecting inflation data for
February later in the day.
BOTSWANA - Bank of Botswana is due to auction is
14 day certificate Treasury bills.
SOMALIA - Mogadishu welcomes its first
international commercial flight by an established
carrier in more than two decades. The Turkish
airlines flight arrives to the conflict-torn
nation from Istanbul.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares and other growth-linked assets fell
on Tuesday as slowing economies in China and
Europe and tension over Iran dampened sentiment,
prompting investors to take profits from recent
rallies that had been driven by ample liquidity.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Brent crude climbed to nearly $124 on Tuesday as
fears of supply disruptions from Iran and
unresolved tensions over its nuclear program
outweighed concerns about demand and slowing
global economic growth.
EMERGING MARKETS
AFRICA STOCKS
AFRICA FIXED INCOME
SOUTH AFRICA CURRENCY, BONDS
South Africa's rand was on track for its second
consecutive daily loss against the dollar, weighed
down by a gloomy global economic outlook which
dented emerging market sentiment.
SOUTH AFRICA SHARES
South African stocks edged lower for a third
consecutive session, led by resource stocks like
Gold Fields on the back of disappointing
growth data from top commodity consumer China.
NIGERIA MARKETS
The Nigeria's naira strengthened
marginally against the U.S dollar on the interbank
market, but weakened at the official window as
strong demand for the greenback built up at the
bi-weekly foreign exchange auction.
NIGERIA SECURITY
The United States urged Nigeria to tackle an
Islamist insurgency in the north by bringing jobs
and development to the deprived region, and it
pledged to support Abuja in the task.
KENYA MARKETS
The Kenyan shilling slipped as importers
bought dollars ahead of a central bank decision on
interest rates that was seen as too close to call,
while stocks gained for a 10th straight day.
UGANDA MARKETS
The Ugandan shilling shed as much as 4.5 percent
against the dollar on Monday prompting the central
bank to try and stem the slide after worries about
the outlook for monetary policy undermined
confidence.
GHANA MARKETS
The Ghana cedi currency gave ground against the
U.S. dollar as corporate demand for the greenback
continued to outstrip supply, traders said.
MAURITIUS TBILLS
Mauritius sold 300 million rupees ($10.3 million)
worth of 364-day Treasury bills at auction on
Monday at a weighted yield of 4.43 percent, down
from the 4.46 percent at a previous sale on Feb.
27, the central bank said.
ZAMBIA GLENCORE
Zambia has closed a copper treatment plant
belonging to Glencore International's
Mopani Copper Mines for pollution violations, the
state environmental agency said.
