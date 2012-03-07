The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market
moves and political events may affect African markets on Wednesday.
- - - - -
EVENTS:
KENYA - The central bank auctions 182-day and
364-day Treasury bills worth a total of 6 billion
shillings.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares fell for the third day in a row on
Wednesday as investors grew more risk averse, with
renewed uncertainty over Greece's bailout and
mounting worries about slowing global economies
overshadowing support provided by ample liquidity.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Brent crude climbed above $122 on Wednesday after
China said it would boost energy imports this year
while concerns persist over supply risks and
Iran's nuclear program, despite the country's
offer for talks with major powers.
EMERGING MARKETS
For the top emerging markets news, double click on
AFRICA STOCKS
For the latest news on African stocks, click on
AFRICA FIXED INCOME
For news on African fixed income, click on
SOUTH AFRICA CURRENCY, BONDS
The rand fell against the dollar, reflecting
weakness in emerging market currencies as
investors fret about the euro zone debt crisis and
global growth, driving government bond yields to
one-month highs even after a strong debt auction.
SOUTH AFRICA STOCKS
The broad all share index was down 1.95
percent to 33,368.17 after earlier falling over 2
percent as platinum shares plummeted. Lonmin
, the world's third largest platinum
producer, led the way, falling 5.55 percent.
NIGERIA CHEVRON
Chevron Corp. said that a raging fire that
followed a gas explosion at its Funiwa well just
off the coast of Nigeria had gone out by itself.
NIGERIA VIOLENCE
Ethnic violence in a remote part of Nigeria's
"middlebelt" has killed 16 people and wounded 20,
after Fulani herdsmen raided a village there,
Benue state authorities said.
KENYA RATES
Kenya's central bank held its key interest rate
steady for a third month in a row on Tuesday after
worrying signs from its neighbour Uganda of the
risks of easing policy before inflation slows
markedly.
KENYA MARKETS
The Kenyan shilling firmed against the
dollar after the central bank held its benchmark
rate prompting those investors who had
expected a cut to sell dollars, while stocks
extended their rally to an 11th straight day.
UGANDA CURRENCY
The Ugandan shilling fell 1.5 percent in
the first half-hour of trading on Tuesday,
extending a losing streak that has seen it fall
more than 8 percent since policymakers took a
second step to ease record high interest rates
last week.
UGANDA CENTRAL BANKER
Lawmakers from Uganda's ruling party, the National
Resistance Movement, voted to clear the central
bank governor of corruption allegations and
dismiss a recommendation by a parliamentary report
calling for his sacking.
MAURITIUS INFLATION
Mauritius' annual average inflation
slid for the third straight month to 6.2 percent
in February from 6.4 percent in the previous
month, the statistics office said.
ZAMBIA MINING
About 2,000 workers at Canada's First Quantum
Minerals Ltd flagship Zambian copper mine
on Tuesday returned to work following appeals from
the company and labour unions.
ZIMBABWE MINING
Zimbabwe is set to announce on Wednesday the fate
of Impala Platinum's shareholding in its
local unit after latest talks on black ownership
ended in deadlock, the state-controlled Herald
newspaper said.
BOTSWANA TBILLS
The weighted average yield on Botswana 3-month
Treasury bills fell to 5.38 percent from 5.53
percent a month ago, the central bank said.
