NAIROBI, March 8 - The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators,
debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Thursday.
EVENTS:
*KENYA - Central Bank of Kenya auctions 91-day Treasury bills worth 4 billion
shillings.
*MAURITIUS - The central Bank of Mauritius auctions 91-day Treasury Bills worth a
total 400 million rupees.
*ZAMBIA - Bank of Zambia auctions 91-day, 182-day, 273-day and 364-day Treasury bills.
*MOZAMBIQUE - Mozambique to release inflation data for January anytime stating on
Thursday. Mozambique's consumer inflation slowed to 6.14 percent year-on-year in
December from 8.6 percent in November.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares recovered on Thursday on brightening prospects for Greece to secure a
crucial bond swap to avoid a messy default and U.S. data suggesting a recovery in the
labour market ahead of key jobs figures.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Brent crude was steady above $124 a barrel on Thursday on hopes that Greece would win
enough creditor support to avoid a messy default, while promising jobs data from top
oil consumer, the United States, also supported prices.
EMERGING MARKETS
AFRICA STOCKS
AFRICA FIXED INCOME
SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
South African government bonds edged higher on Wednesday and the rand was little
changed against the dollar in very thin trading as the market took a breather from a
bout of profit-taking that drove the currency as much as 1.7 percent weaker the
previous day.
Also, stocks rebounded on Wednesday after their heaviest one-day loss in over 3
months in the previous session, led by Africa's biggest telecoms group, MTN Group
, which cheered investors by jacking up its dividend cover.
NIGERIA MARKETS
The Nigerian naira firmed against the U.S dollar on the interbank market on
Wednesday, supported by large dollar sales by state-owned energy company NNPC and
expectations of additional dollar inflows in the coming days, traders said.
NIGERIA CRUDE OIL
British oil firm Afren said it hoped to bring a field discovered in Nigeria
in January into production in the "near-term", after tests on the oil proved
successful.
KENYA MARKETS
The Kenyan shilling gained against the dollar on Wednesday a day after the
central bank held its benchmark interest rate steady for the third month in a row,
while stocks gained for a 12th straight day.
At close of trade, commercial banks quoted the local currency at 82.70/90 per
dollar, stronger than Tuesday's close of 82.95/83.15.
The Nairobi Securities Exchange's main NSE-20 Share Index extended it
winning streak to a 12th straight session, up 0.53 percent to 3,380.27 points.
KENYA BANK RESULTS
Kenya's Co-operative Bank said on Thursday full-year 2011 pretax profit rose
10 percent to 6.3 billion Kenyan shillings ($76.1 million) after its loan book grew by
just over a quarter.
Also, Equity Bank said its pretax profit had risen 42 percent to 12.83
billion shillings.
TANZANIA ECONOMY
Tanzania's central bank said on Wednesday that economic growth could beat its 6.0
percent forecast for fiscal year 2011/12, with inflation falling to single digits by
the June year-end, despite power shortages and a sluggish global economy.
SEYCHELLES FINANCE MINISTER
Seychelles' president on Wednesday appointed the Indian Ocean archipelago's central
bank governor, Pierre Laporte, to the position of the country's finance minister
replacing Danny Faure during a cabinet reshuffle.
SOUTH SUDAN PETROLEUM
South Sudan, locked in a row over oil transit fees with neighbour Sudan, said on
Wednesday it plans to build a temporary underwater oil pipeline along the Nile as part
of a project to deliver crude for export from ports in Kenya and Djibouti.
ZIMBABWE MINING
Impala Platinum , the world's second-biggest producer, has made an
"irrevocable offer" to hand over a 29.5 percent stake in its Zimplats unit to
a Zimbabwe state-run fund, a senior minister said on Wednesday.
($1 = 1573.000 Tanzanian Shillings)