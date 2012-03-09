The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market
moves and political events may affect African markets on Friday.
- - - - -
EVENTS:
MAURITIUS - The central bank sells 273-day
Treasury Bills worth a total 500 million rupees.
NIGERIA - Expecting the latest data on foreign
capital flows from the stock exchange.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Tokyo stocks jumped to a seven-month high on
Friday as Asian shares rose on signs Greece is a
step nearer to averting a default, although
momentum may be checked by caution ahead of U.S.
data that is expected to confirm a labour market
recovery.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Brent crude rose above $125 a barrel on Friday,
posting its sixth weekly gain in seven, as Greece
successfully closed its bond swap offer for
creditors, a key step towards securing an
international bailout to avoid a messy default.
EMERGING MARKETS
AFRICA STOCKS
AFRICA FIXED INCOME
AFRICA CURRENCIES
Kenya and Tanzania's shillings look set to gain
against the dollar next week, with the Kenyan
currency pushing towards the 82 to the dollar
level that a minister said last month should not
be crossed.
SOUTH AFRICA CURRENCY, BONDS
South Africa's rand gained for the second day
against the dollar as confidence returned to
investors to take on risky assets with Greece
closer to sidestepping a messy default.
SOUTH AFRICA STOCKS
South African shares staged their second straight
day of gains on Thursday led by Aspen Pharmacare
, as robust local results and brighter
news on the Greek front cheered investors.
NIGERIA SECURIY
A Briton and an Italian held hostage in Nigeria
were killed by their captors on Thursday as a
joint British-Nigerian rescue mission stormed a
compound to try to free the men, witnesses and
security officials said.
NIGERIA OIL CORRUPTION
Jolted by a public outcry since the start of the
year, Nigeria's government has announced a series
of measures to address oil industry corruption in
the world's eighth biggest producer. It is an
issue that may come to define Goodluck Jonathan's
presidency.
KENYA MARKETS
The Kenyan shilling firmed, supported by
exporters in the horticulture sector selling
dollars while stocks rallied to a three-month high
on the back of more positive company results.
KENYA TREASURY BILLS
The weighted average yield on Kenya's 91-day
Treasury bill fell to 17.983 percent at
auction from 18.745 percent last week in an under
subscribed sale, the central bank said.
TANZANIA INVESTMENT
Foreign direct investment in Tanzania rose 8.5
percent in 2010 to $700 million, largely driven by
the tourism, manufacturing and farming sectors, a
senior investment official said on Tuesday.
GHANA MARKETS
The Ghana Stock Exchange is targeting a total of
50 listed companies within five years, up from 34,
and will launch an alternative market this year to
enable smaller companies to raise capital, its
deputy managing director said.
IVORY COAST POLITICS
Ivory Coast's prime minister Guillaume Soro and
his cabinet resigned on Thursday, paving the way
for the formation of a broader coalition
government after parliamentary elections late last
year.
MAURITIUS TREASURY BILLS
The weighted average yield on Mauritius' 91-day
Treasury bills dropped to 3.83 percent on Thursday
on the back of heavy demand from 3.91 percent at
the previous sale, the central bank said.
