- - - - -
EVENTS:
*THE HAGUE, NETHERLANDS - The International Criminal Court rules on Congolese
warlord Thomas Lubanga, who is accused of conscripting, training and arming
hundreds of child soldiers in the Democratic Republic of Congo's 1998-2003
conflict.
This is the first ruling by the ICC since it was set up in The Hague as the
world's first war crimes court.
*GHANA - Ghana due to release inflation data for February.
*KENYA - Central Bank of Kenya auctions 182-day Treasury bills worth 3 billion
shillings.
*KENYA -Energy Regulatory Commission issues its fuel monthly price review. Fuel
prices have a significant impact on the country's inflation.
*MAURITIUS - Bank of Mauritius to auction 1.5 billion rupees of a reopened 5.5 pct
three-year Treasury note
*KENYA - Nation Media Group releases its full year earning results.
GLOBAL MARKETS
The dollar jumped against the euro and the yen on Tuesday after comments by the
Federal Reserve drove down expectations that it would further
ease monetary policy, and U.S. stocks notched multi-year highs on optimism on the
economy and after JPMorgan raised its dividend.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Brent crude eased towards $126 on Wednesday as expectations for a build in U.S.
crude inventories offset improving economic sentiment in the world's top oil
consumer.
EMERGING MARKETS
AFRICA STOCKS
AFRICA FIXED INCOME
SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
South African stocks bounced back on Tuesday led by resource stocks such as Lonmin
and African Rainbow Minerals as platinum rallied for a fifth day
in a row and following encouraging confidence data from Germany.
And the rand was steady in its recent range on Tuesday, with investors awaiting
comments from U.S. Federal Reserve at 1815 GMT, especially on any fresh monetary
stimulus measures which could pump more cash into the global economy and buoy
emerging markets.
NIGERIA MARKETS
The Nigerian Stock Exchange said on Tuesday share purchases by foreign investors
leapt 80 percent to 512 billion naira ($3.23 bln) last year, despite an overall
fall in the main stock index in the same period.
NIGERIA ECONOMY
Nigeria's economy grew at a faster rate in the fourth quarter last year than the
previous three months because of a stronger performance in the non-oil sector,
particularly telecoms, data showed on Tuesday.
NIGERIA ZENITH BANK
Nigeria's Zenith Bank expects to grow its loan book by 20 percent to
almost 1 trillion naira ($6 billion) this year as it targets the manufacturing and
infrastructure sectors, its chief executive said on Tuesday.
NIGERIA SECURITY
At least seven people were killed in separate attacks by suspected Islamist
militants targeting security patrols in northern Nigeria on Tuesday, police said.
KENYA MARKETS
The Kenyan shilling held steady at a near 13-month high on Tuesday,
supported by high lending rates and reduced dollar demand, while shares fell as
investors booked profits after a three-week-long rally.
At close of trade, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 82.20/40 against
the dollar, barely changed from 82.15/35 Monday's close.
The Nairobi Securities Exchange's main NSE-20 Share Index fell 1.22
percent to close at 3,358.60 points.
KENYA STANDARD CHARTERED BANK
Standard Chartered Bank of Kenya reversed loss-making positions in its
trading book during the second-half of last year to secure a 7 percent increase in
pretax profit to 8.3 billion shillings ($100.67 million), it said on Tuesday.
KENYA ATHI RIVER MINING
Kenyan cement maker Athi River Mining expects sales and profit to grow 30
percent this year provided it can resolve a dispute with the national environmental
agency which has ordered it to shut down a clinker plant.
TANZANIA ECONOMY
Tanzania's economy is projected to expand by 6.5 to 7 percent in 2012-13, up from
about 6.3 percent in 2011, with its deficit cut to 5.5 percent of gross domestic
product, the International Monetary Fund said on Tuesday.
GHANA COCOA
Ghana's cocoa production this season will rival last year's record 1 million-tonne
crop due to improved weather and farming techniques, the West African country's
cocoa regulator told Reuters on Tuesday.
IVORY COAST POLITICS
Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara kept a promise to a key ally on Tuesday by
naming his new prime minister, Jeannot Kouadio Ahoussou, from the ranks of the PDCI
party - the only major change in his newly announced government.
ZAMBIA ECONOMY
Economic growth in Zambia is expected to pick up this year to reflect strong growth
in copper production and non-maize agriculture, the International Monetary fund
(IMF) said on Tuesday.
ZIMBABWE MINING
Impala Platinum , the world's second-biggest platinum producer, has bowed
to Zimbabwe's pressure to surrender a 51 percent stake in its Zimplats
unit to local black investors, the company announced on Tuesday.
ANGOLA SONANGOL
Angola's Sonangol is in talks to buy a direct stake in Portugal's Galp Energia
, which holds interests in four oil blocks and a gas export project
offshore Angola, a senior executive from the state-run African oil company said.
