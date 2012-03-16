(Removes extraneous reference to Tanzania currency conversion)
NAIROBI, March 16 The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Friday.
EVENTS:
*RWANDA - Rwanda Central Bank announces its latest repo rate decision. It
raised its key lending rate to 7 percent in November, from 6.5 percent
previously.
*MAURITIUS - Bank of Mauritius auctions 182-day Treasury bills worth 400
million rupees.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares edged higher on Friday while the dollar took a breather as its
recent broad rally spurred some profit taking, with a fresh batch of
encouraging U.S. economic data further underpinning investor sentiment.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Brent crude rebounded above $123 on Friday after a sharp sell off the previous
session, as rising tensions between Iran and the West fuelled an oil rally
that has forced Western leaders to prepare a release of their strategic oil
reserves.
EMERGING MARKETS
AFRICA STOCKS
AFRICA FIXED INCOME
AFRICA CURRENCIES
The Kenyan shilling is seen firming against the dollar in the next week to
Thursday, while the Ugandan shilling and Nigerian naira is expected to weaken,
traders said.
SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
South African stocks edged down on Thursday, as shares of Assore and
other commodities firms were hit by concerns of overheated valuations, while
Investec slumped after it said it expected lower full-year earnings.
Also, the rand gained over one percent against the dollar on Thursday with
the previous session's heavy losses believed to have been too fast and too
soon, even though the local unit is expected to be weaker in coming sessions.
NIGERIA BUDGET
Nigeria's parliament passed the 2012 budget on Thursday with higher
expenditure than the finance minister advised, risking further delays to
implementing spending plans if President Goodluck Jonathan refuses to approve
them.
NIGERIA SECURITY
Nigeria's government has in the last week held its first indirect peace talks
with Islamist sect Boko Haram, meeting mediators to discuss a possible
ceasefire, political and diplomatic sources told Reuters on Thursday.
KENYA MARKETS
The Kenyan shilling slipped against the dollar on Thursday weighed by
demand for dollars from corporate customers, while shares fell for the third
straight day with Standard Chartered edging 3 percent lower.
At close of trade, commercial banks posted the shilling at 82.75/95 to
the dollar, down from the previous day's close of 82.20/40.
On the Nairobi Securities Exchange, the main NSE-20 Share Index
inched down 0.2 percent to close at 3,326.35 points.
KENYA TOURISM
Kenya expects tourism revenues to fall this year as the euro zone crisis hits
confidence in key markets and foreign governments issue travel alerts over the
threat from Somalian militants, its tourism minister said on Thursday.
KENYA BANKING
Standard Chartered Bank Kenya is likely to raise an unspecified
amount of capital next year to support strong growth in lending and plans to
start operations in neighbouring countries, its chief executive
said.
KENYA TAXATION
Kenya has proposed a bill to scrap all taxes on basic commodities including
maize, wheat flour, milk, bread and medical supplies to rein in inflation that
has fanned widespread discontent.
TANZANIA INFLATION
Inflation in Tanzania dipped only slightly to 19.4 percent in February from
19.7 percent in January due to slowing food prices, leaving the country
struggling to meet its target of single digit inflation by June.
TANZANIA RICHLAND RESOURCES
London-listed Richland Resources posted a 24 percent rise in
full-year 2011 revenues, helped by increased sales of tanzanite despite prices
of the blue-violet gemstone being under pressure, and expects production to
rise further this year.
RWANDA INFLATION
Rwanda's consumer price index for urban areas rose 1.04 percent in February on
the back of higher food prices, pushing the annual inflation rate
to 7.85 percent from 7.81 percent a month earlier, data showed on Thursday.
MAURITIUS SUN RESORTS
Mauritius-based luxury hotel group Sun Resorts full-year pretax
profit dropped 9 percent in 2011 due to higher taxes, and it said on Thursday
the first quarter of 2012 was likely to be challenging.
GHANA MARKETS
Shares in pan-African bank, Ecobank Transnational Incorporated rose
10 percent, helping the GSE Composite index snap a two straight session loss.
The GSE Financial Stocks index was also up 10.19 points, or 1.1 percent,
to 899.71 points.
GHANA ECONOMY
Ghana's current pact with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) will end in
June this year and the government is still considering whether to sign up to a
new programme with the agency, Finance Minister Kwabena Duffuor said on
Thursday.
ANGOLA SMALL BUSINESSES
Angola plans to invest $1.8 billion to help create small and medium
businesses, develop existing ones and reduce the economy's dependence on the
state, Jornal de Angola said on Thursday, citing a statement from the
country's president.
