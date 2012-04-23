NAIROBI, April 23 The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Monday.
EVENTS:
*MAURITIUS - Bank of Mauritius sells 400 million rupees worth of 182-day Treasury
bills.
*NIGERIA - Statistics office releases inflation data for March.
*Malawi buries former President Bingu wa Mutharika, who died this month after a
heart attack.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares and the euro eased on Monday, but losses were kept in check after a
report showed Chinese factory activity stabilising in April, alleviating worries
about a sharp growth slowdown in the world's second-largest economy.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Brent held steady under $119 a barrel on Monday, as supply worries stemming from
tightening Western sanctions on Iran and stabilising factory activity in China
countered lingering concerns over the euro zone debt crisis.
INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND
The head of the International Monetary Fund on Sunday renewed a push to fully fund
a $17 billion lending package for poor countries, which are threatened by high oil
prices and the risk of euro-zone contagion.
EMERGING MARKETS
AFRICA STOCKS
AFRICA FIXED INCOME
AFRICA DEBT
Kenyan debt costs are expected to ease after the central bank said it would borrow
less in the 2011/12 fiscal year, while yields are expected to fall sharply at a
sale of 3-year bonds in Uganda next week as economic conditions improve.
SUDAN-SOUTH SUDAN CONFLICT
Sudan and newly-independent South Sudan accused each other of launching fresh
attacks on their territories on Sunday as neither side showed any sign of bowing to
global pressure to return to the negotiating table.
Also, South Sudan's seizure of a Sudanese oilfield has all but killed off hopes
the two countries will settle their disputes soon and Khartoum may demand
compensation before returning to talks, a Sudanese oil minister said on Sunday.
SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
South Africa's rand and bonds ended the week firmer on Friday as positive sentiment
got a lift from the Group of 20's commitment to help fight the euro zone's debt
problems, completing a strong week for local assets.
Also, South African stocks rose for a fourth day on Friday as generic drug
maker Aspen Pharmacare hit an all-time high after announcing a $263
million deal with Britain's GlaxoSmithKline
NIGERIA MARKETS
Nigeria's interbank lending rates climbed marginally this week to an average of
14.50 percent, compared with 14.33 percent last week, after state-owned energy
company NNPC recalled a portion of its deposits with banks, draining liquidity from
the system.
NIGERIA OIL
Nigeria has terminated the contracts of two accounting firms involved in auditing
its fuel subsidy payments, after a parliamentary inquiry found massive corruption
in the government-run scheme, the finance ministry said on Saturday.
Also, the country earned 726.77 billion naira ($4.63 billion) in oil revenues
in March, down 5 percent from 766.77 billion naira in February due to production
outages, the accountant general said on Friday.
KENYA MARKETS
The shilling closed Friday's session at 83.10/30 per dollar, a level it has
been trapped in three previous sessions, while the Nairobi Securities Exchange's
benchmark NSE-20 Share Index rose 0.6 percent to 3,554.46 points.
KENYA INTEREST RATES
Kenya's parliament has rejected a proposal to cap commercial banks' interest rates,
ending months of anxiety by bankers who feared the move would crimp their earnings
and lead to credit rationing.
EAST AFRICA EXPLORATION
A row between Kenya and Somalia over their maritime border may deter multinational
oil companies from exploring for oil and gas offshore east Africa, and a Somali
official warned that the argument could escalate.
MAURITIUS ECONOMY
Mauritius' trade deficit widened 43.8 percent to 7.6 billion rupees ($256.9
million) in February from a year earlier, driven by a jump in the cost of mineral
fuels and lubricants, official data showed on Friday.
GHANA MARKETS
Ghana's cedi fell to fresh lows against the dollar on Friday on higher
demands for the greenback by local manufacturing and telecoms firms, traders said,
defying renewed efforts by the central bank to prop up the local currency.
Also, the Bank of Ghana said on Sunday the yield on its 91-day bill rose to
14.48 at a April 20 auction from 13.85 percent at the last auction.
MALAWI FINANCING
The head of the African Development Bank said on Sunday he is willing to provide
$45 million in budget financing for Malawi to help new President Joyce Banda revive
the struggling economy.
ZAMBIA MINING
Glencore International's Mopani Copper Mines has resumed production at its
Zambian copper treatment plant, which was shut in March for pollution violations,
it said on Saturday.
