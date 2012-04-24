NAIROBI, April 24 The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Tuesday.
- - - - -
EVENTS:
*BOTSWANA - Bank of Botswana announces its latest bank rate decision. The Bank
left the bank rate unchanged at 9.5 percent in February. The bank will also
auction 14-day certificate Treasury bills.
*KENYA- President Mwai Kibaki to make a State of the Nation address in
parliament.
*Uganda hosts a one-day Nile Basin Oil and Gas Summit. The country expects to
start small-scale crude oil production later this year.
*Mozambique hosts a Mining, Oil, Gas & Energy conference on the African
country's booming mining and energy sector.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares inched up on Tuesday but gains were limited as political
uncertainty and disappointing data in Europe raised fears the euro zone could
struggle to push through austerity measures and may stay in recession until
late in the year.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Brent crude was steady under $119 a barrel on Tuesday as fears over the health
of the euro zone economies and political uncertainty countered worries over a
production stoppage in the North Sea and potential supply disruptions from
Iran.
SUDAN, SOUTH SUDAN CONFLICT
Sudanese war planes bombed a market in the capital of South Sudan's
oil-producing Unity State on Monday, residents and officials said, an attack
the southern army called a declaration of war.
GLOBAL CRIME
Crime generates an estimated $2.1 trillion in global annual proceeds - or 3.6
percent of the world's gross domestic product - and the problem may be
growing, a senior United Nations official said on Monday.
EMERGING MARKETS
AFRICA STOCKS
AFRICA FIXED INCOME
SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
South Africa's rand fell nearly one percent against the dollar on Monday as
emerging market currencies were sold in favour of the safer dollar in a
risk-averse environment, putting the rand back in line with its peers after a
week of out performance on domestic factors.
Also, Johannesburg shares slid nearly 2 percent on Monday, as nagging
concerns about the European debt crisis sent shares of banks and miners
sharply lower.
NIGERIA MARKETS
Nigeria's naira weakened marginally against the U.S dollar on the
interbank market on Monday in a thin trade, as market dollar liquidity was
sufficient to counter dollar demand from importers, traders said.
Also, a poll of 10 analysts by Reuters on Monday showed Nigeria's naira
should hold steady in the short term, buoyed by higher oil prices and a tight
monetary policy, but gains could be hampered by rising inflation in the second
half of the year.
NIGERIA OIL SPILL
An oil spill in Nigeria for which Royal Dutch Shell is being sued for tens of
millions of dollars in a London court was at least 60 times worse than it
announced, a report by Amnesty International said on Monday, citing research
it commissioned.
KENYA MARKETS
The Kenyan shilling closed Monday trade at 83.15/35 to the dollar,
barely changed from Friday's close of 83.10/30, while the Nairobi Securities
Exchange's main NSE-20 Share Index rose for a fifth straight session,
up 0.5 percent to 3,571.20 points.
KENYA FUEL
Kenya has bought more than 450,000 tonnes of oil products for May and June,
about 15 percent more than previous volumes, and marking its biggest volumes
sought for this year, as demand continues to outpace refining capacity in East
Africa.
KENYA INSURANCE
Kenya Reinsurance (KenyaRe) posted a 23 percent jump in 2011 pretax
profit on Monday, aided by growth in gross premiums.
GHANA MARKETS
Shares in Ecobank Transnational Incorporated rose 7.7 percent to help
the GSE Composite index snap a five-session loss as investors bet on
first-quarter earnings due out in coming days, traders said.
IVORY COAST BOND
Ivory Coast plans to issue a 60 billion CFA franc ($120.81 million) three-year
bond with a 6.0 percent coupon to raise funds for infrastructure projects, one
of the lead managers said on Monday.
MALAWI INFLATION
Malawi's consumer inflation quickened to 11.4 percent year-on-year in March
from 10.9 percent in February, data from the National Statistics Office (NSO)
showed on Monday.
ZAMBIA CURRENCY
Zambia's kwacha currency will strengthen modestly over the coming year as
copper prices stay strong despite disappointing Chinese economic growth, a
Reuters poll showed on Monday.
MOZAMBIQUE GAS
Mozambique will buy 6 million gigajoules of gas from South African
petrochemicals group Sasol to bring cleaner energy to the country,
the head of state-owned Empresa Nacional de Hidrocarbonetos (ENH) said on
Monday.
