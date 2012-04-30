The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market
moves and political events may affect African markets on Monday.
- - - - -
EVENTS:
KENYA - Expecting inflation data for April. The
rate has been edging down since December, falling
to 15.6 percent in March.
UGANDA - Also expecting inflation data for April.
The rate fell to 21.2 percent in March.
BOTSWANA - Expecting Bank of Botswana announcement
of latest bank rate decision this week. The Bank
left the bank rate unchanged at 9.5 percent in
February.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares rose on Monday as
weaker-than-expected U.S. growth data left open
the possibility for more monetary stimulus from
the Federal Reserve, but trading was subdued with
Japanese and Chinese markets closed.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Brent crude edged lower towards $119 per barrel on
Monday as economic woes in developed economies
stoked fears of lower fuel demand, although the
prospect of a third round of monetary easing by
the United States limited its decline.
EMERGING MARKETS
For the top emerging markets news, double click on
AFRICA STOCKS
For the latest news on African stocks, click on
AFRICA FIXED INCOME
For news on African fixed income, click on
AFRICA DEBT PREVIEW
Treasury bill auctions in Kenya and Uganda next
week are likely to be well-received, with both
countries' central banks also expected to announce
interest rate decisions.
SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
South African markets were closed on Friday for a
public holiday.
NIGERIA MARKETS
Nigeria sold a total of 140.61 billion naira
($893.33 million) in treasury bills ranging from
three months to one year, with yields fell across
the board after a heavy subscription by local and
offshore investors.
* Nigeria's interbank lending rates eased to an
average of 11.83 percent, from 14.50 percent.
NIGERIA ELECTRICITY
Nigeria needs $15-$20 billion of investment over
the next three years to buy and develop
electricity assets, the Bureau of Public
Enterprises (BPE) said, underlining the need to
push forward with delayed power privatisation
plans.
KENYA MARKETS
Kenya's shilling closed unchanged after the
central bank drained liquidity to counter
lower dollar inflows from offshore investors put
off by falling government debt yields.
KENYA INFLATION
Kenya's year-on-year inflation rate
which has fallen for four consecutive months
could ease further in April on a drop in food
prices, but a sharp fuel price increase could
prevent this, a Reuters survey showed.
EAST AFRICAN BREWERIES
Kenya's East African Breweries Ltd.'s (EABL)
Managing Director Seni Adetu will leave
his post as of July 1 this year to head Guinness
Nigeria Plc, the company said.
RWANDA BANK
Bank of Kigali , Rwanda's biggest bank by
assets, plans to expand by opening limited banking
facilities in Kenya and Uganda this year after
increasing its foothold in its home central
African country, it said.
GHANA CURRENCY
Ghana's central bank said on Sunday it will
reintroduce some short-term bills, change bank
reserve requirements and require 100 percent cedi
cover for vostro balances held at banks in order
to help stabilize the local cedi currency.
ANGOLA PUBLIC FINANCES
Angola's prudent fiscal and monetary policies have
helped re-build foreign exchange reserves but the
country must develop medium-term economic plans to
protect itself from possible oil price drops, the
IMF's representative in Luanda said.
SUDAN-SOUTH SUDAN CONFLICT
South Sudan has told the United Nations it will
pull all police out of a disputed region on its
border with Sudan and is committed to halting all
fighting with its northern neighbour, but Khartoum
declared a state of emergency in some border
areas.
GUINEA-BISSAU COUP
Soldiers in Guinea-Bissau released two leading
politicians they had arrested in an April 12 coup
and said on Friday they would accept the planned
deployment to the country of over 600 soldiers
from West African regional bloc ECOWAS.
MAURITIUS TBILLS
The weighted average yield on Mauritian 364-day
Treasury bills edged down to 3.93 percent at an
auction from 3.95 percent at the previous sale,
the central bank said.
For the latest precious metals report click on
For the latest base metals report click on
For the latest crude oil report click on