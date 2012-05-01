The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market
moves and political events may affect African markets on Tuesday.
- - - - -
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares inched up on Tuesday as Australia's
larger-than-expected rate cut and firm Chinese
factory data boosted Australian equities, but
concerns about the U.S. economy and the euro zone
capped prices in holiday-thinned trade.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Brent crude held steady above $119 a barrel on
Tuesday, with an expansion in China manufacturing
helping to counter gloomier economic outlooks from
the euro zone and the United States that could
depress fuel demand.
EMERGING MARKETS
For the top emerging markets news, double click on
AFRICA STOCKS
For the latest news on African stocks, click on
AFRICA FIXED INCOME
For news on African fixed income, click on
SOUTH AFRICA CURRENCY, BONDS
South Africa's rand hit a near 4-week high against
the dollar but later relinquished the gains to end
slightly down in quiet trade after local data
pointed to a hefty deficit on the trade account
during the fist quarter of the year.
SOUTH AFRICA SHARES
South African stocks rose slightly on Monday in
the last trading session of the month, buoyed by
financial and resource stocks such as diversified
miner African Rainbow Minerals .
NIGERIA MARKETS
The Nigerian naira firmed against the
U.S. dollar on the interbank market, supported by
speculation of planned dollar sales by two units
of multinational oil companies and some banks
selling down their position in anticipation of
large month-end dollar flows.
NIGERIA FOREX RESERVES
Nigeria's foreign exchange reserves rose by 2.96
percent on the month to $36.52 billion on April
27, the highest level in more than one year, data
from the central bank showed.
NIGERIA SECURITY
A bomb blast struck a police chief's convoy in
eastern Nigeria, killing 11 people, a witness and
an official said, a day after attacks in other
areas killed at least 19.
KENYA MARKETS
The Kenyan shilling was flat against the
dollar on Monday ahead of a key rate setting
meeting on Thursday, with few prepared to place
bets until they get a clear sense of direction for
the central bank.
KENYA INFLATION
Kenya's year-on-year inflation rate slowed in
April to its lowest level since May last year,
data showed on Monday, boosting the chances the
central bank will trim its key lending rate soon.
KENYA RATES
Kenya's central bank is likely to hold its key
interest rate steady on Thursday because credit is
still growing strongly and rising fuel prices
still pose an inflation risk, analysts said.
KENYA AIRWAYS
Kenya Airways posted a 5.2 percent rise
in quarterly passenger numbers, helped by daily
flights to South Sudan, with cargo up 4.1 percent
in the January-March period.
UGANDA INFLATION
Uganda's year-on-year inflation fell
for the second straight month in April to 20.3
percent from a revised 21.1 percent, due to
slowing food prices, the statistics office said.
ZAMBIA MAIZE
Zambia's maize output declined by about 6 percent
to 2.8 million tonnes in the 2011/2012 season from
3 million tonnes last year, the agriculture
minister said.
ANGOLA RATES
Angola's central bank left its benchmark interest
rate unchanged at 10.25 percent for the third
straight month as it strives to meet its year-end
inflation target of 10 percent, it said.
GUINEA BISSAU COUP
West African regional bloc ECOWAS slapped
sanctions on Guinea-Bissau's military rulers and
threatened to use force to dislodge them, after
talks to restore constitutional order in the
coup-stricken nation broke down.
IVORY COAST INFLATION
Year-on-year inflation in Ivory Coast fell to 0.6
percent in March from 2.0 percent in February,
figures from the National Statistics Institute
showed.
SOUTH SUDAN-SUDAN CONFLICT
South Sudan said Sudanese war planes bombed an oil
region in the newly independent state, a day after
Khartoum declared a state of emergency in some
border areas as tensions showed no signs of
abating.
MALAWI CURRENCY
Malawi will devalue its kwacha currency to smooth
negotiations with the International Monetary Fund,
which is considering a request from the Southern
African state for a new financing programme it
needs to unlock aid.
MALI COUNTER-COUP
Mali's military junta said on Tuesday it remained
in control of key sites in and around the capital
after an attempted counter-coup backed by
foreigners, according to a message aired over
state television.
For the latest precious metals report click on
For the latest base metals report click on
For the latest crude oil report click on