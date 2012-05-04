The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market
moves and political events may affect African markets on Friday.
- - - - -
EVENTS:
RWANDA - The central bank sets its repo rate. The
bank held its key lending rate at 7 percent at its
last meeting in March because the inflation rate
in the central African economy remained moderate.
MAURITIUS - Bank of Mauritius auctions 364-day
Treasury bills worth 500 million rupees.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares fell for a second successive day on
Friday as another batch of lacklustre U.S. data
stoked concerns that the recovery in the world's
biggest economy is faltering.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Brent crude held above $116 on Friday ahead of a
key U.S. payrolls report, with the benchmark
poised for its steepest weekly fall since December
due to concerns over the health of the global
economy and easing supply disruption fears.
EMERGING MARKETS
For the top emerging markets news, double click on
AFRICA STOCKS
For the latest news on African stocks, click on
AFRICA CURRENCIES
The Ghanaian cedi's four-month decline could soon
come to an end as measures introduced by the
central bank begin to take effect, the west
African nation's finance minister told Reuters
this week.
AFRICA FIXED INCOME
For news on African fixed income, click on
AFRICA FDI
Africa received its largest ever share of global
foreign direct investment in 2011, but potential
investors without a business presence in the
continent still view it as "the least attractive
investment destination in the world", Ernst &
Young said.
SOUTH AFRICA CURRENCY, BONDS
Yields on South African government bonds fell as
prices were buoyed by offshore buying, helping to
support the local rand currency in an otherwise
gloomy global environment.
SOUTH AFRICA STOCKS
South African share prices eased from a record
high in the previous session led by gold mining
stocks such as Harmony and investors will
be watching employment statistics out of the
United States for direction.
NIGERIA SECURITY
Gunmen threw bombs and opened fire on a cattle
market in remote northeastern Nigeria, killing at
least 60 people, a spokesman for Yobe state
governor said, an attack whose motives remain
unknown.
KENYA MARKETS
The Kenyan shilling looked set for a period
of relative stability against the dollar after the
central bank said it was keeping its benchmark on
hold for a fifth straight month.
KENYA RATES
Kenya's central bank held its benchmark lending
rate at 18 percent for a fifth month in a row as
expected, saying lingering price pressures still
needed to be squeezed out of the economy.
KENYA BANKS
South Africa's FirstRand Bank plans to
acquire a mid-sized Kenyan bank when the
opportunity arises to boost its presence in the
largest economy in one of the fastest-growing
regions on the continent, its Africa head said.
ZIMBABWE MEDIA CRACKDOWN
Zimbabwe on Thursday threatened a crackdown on the
media over what it called sensational and
inaccurate reporting, following stories over the
health of 88-year-old President Robert Mugabe.
BOTSWANA RATES
Botswana's central bank left its main lending rate
unchanged at 9.5 percent on Thursday, saying
maintaining rates would be conducive to its medium
term 3-6 percent inflation target.
MAURITIUS INFLATION
Mauritius' annual average inflation rate will slow
to 4.7 percent by the end of the year, although
high oil prices mean that figure could rise, the
central bank said.
SOUTH SUDAN-SUDAN CONFLICT
Sudan and South Sudan's armies, who have been
clashing along their disputed border for weeks,
said the frontier was calm after both accepted a
U.N.-backed African Union plan to cease fire.
ECOWAS COUPS
West African leaders warned military juntas in
Mali and Guinea Bissau that further defiance of
the 15-nation bloc's decisions would not be
tolerated but stopped short of deploying troops to
both countries.
