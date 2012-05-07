The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market
moves and political events may affect African markets on Monday.
EVENTS:
MAURITIUS - Mauritius to release its annual
average inflation rate . Inflation
slid for the fourth straight month to 5.9 percent
in March from 6.2 percent in February. Central
Bank projects inflation will slow to 4.7 percent
by the end of the year.
SEYCHELLES - Consumer prices in Seychelles rose
1.3 percent in April from the previous month
increasing the year-on-year inflation rate
to 7.0 percent, official data showed
on Monday.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Shares, oil and other riskier assets slumped on
Monday after elections in Greece and France saw
incumbents defeated, raising fears the collective
response to the euro zone debt crisis seen as
crucial to holding the currency bloc together is
fracturing.
GLOBAL ECONOMY
With the United States struggling through a soft
patch and Europe battling recession, China may
come to the rescue by demonstrating a resilience
that would provide comfort in a sea of economic
uncertainty. {ID:nL1E8G3QDF]
WORLD OIL PRICES
Oil fell sharply on Monday, extending steep losses
from the previous session, after elections in
France and Greece raised concerns over their
ability to carry out further austerity measures
and renewed worries about the euro zone debt
crisis.
EMERGING MARKETS
Kenyan Treasury bill yields are expected to
continue their decline after inflation fell in
April and the central bank held its key lending
rate. Traders said investors were looking forward
to the bank issuing longer-dated bonds on hopes of
a cut in interest rates at its next monetary
policy meeting.
SOUTH AFRICA CURRENCY, BONDS
The rand lost more than 1 percent on Friday as
investors covered short dollar positions on rising
risk aversion and South African government bonds
fell as an undersubscribed inflation-linked bond
sale weighed on the market.
SOUTH AFRICA STOCKS
South African stocks dropped nearly 1 percent on
Friday as miners such as Assore were
hammered after worse-than-expected U.S. jobs data
sparked concern about the health of the world's
largest economy.
KENYA MARKETS
The Kenyan shilling held steady against the
dollar on Friday, a day after the central bank
kept its benchmark interest rate (CBR) on hold as
expected and helped by the central bank draining
liquidity via repurchase agreements.
TANZANIA CABINET
Tanzanian President Jakaya Kikwete axed his
finance and energy ministers on Friday in a
reshuffle that had been widely expected due to
growing public and opposition discontent over
graft allegations.
SOUTH SUDAN CONFLICT
Sudanese President Omar Hassan al-Bashir said on
Sunday he would not allow conflict with South
Sudan to overshadow "strategic relations" with its
people, striking a less confrontational tone over
a crisis that has raised fears of war.
ZAMBIA MAIZE
Zambia signed a contract to export of 300,000
tonnes of maize to Zimbabwe from its huge surplus
of carry-over stocks from last year, Zambia's Food
Reserve Agency (FRA) said on Saturday.
