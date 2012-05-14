NAIROBI, May 14 The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Monday. - - - - - EVENTS: *KENYA - Energy Regulatory Commission issues its monthly fuel price review, which stays in force for a month from every 15th day of the month. *MAURITIUS - Finance Minister Xavier Duval to hold a news conference on the state of the Indian ocean island's economy. GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares fell on Monday after weekend talks to form a new Greek government failed and China's latest move to loosen monetary policy highlighted concerns its economy is faltering, prompting investors to further trim their exposure to risk. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent crude slipped below $112 on Monday on a worsening oil demand outlook after talks to form a new government in Greece failed, and as signs of a slowing Chinese economy outweighed the country's latest move to ease monetary conditions. IMF AFRICA ECONOMIC FORECASTS Sub-Saharan Africa's economies will expand at a slower rate in 2012 than earlier projected, undermined by global financial distress and a sluggish recovery in South Africa, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Monday. SOUTH SUDAN, SUDAN CONFLICT South Sudan has withdrawn its police from the disputed Abyei region on its border with Sudan, the United Nations said on Friday, after the U.N. Security Council threatened the African neighbors with sanctions to try and stop an escalating conflict.  EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on AFRICA FIXED INCOME For news on African fixed income, click on AFRICA DEBT Kenyan Treasury bill yields tumbled at auctions this week and further declines are expected after inflation in east Africa's largest economy fell in April for the fifth consecutive month. SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS The spread between South Africa's 2015 and 2026 benchmark bonds hit a historic high on Friday, with yields at the longer end of the government bond curve pushed up as the treasury signals more issuance in that area next week. Also, stocks rose for the second straight session on Friday, buoyed by upbeat consumer sentiment data out of the United States and a strong sales report from financial group Old Mutual . NIGERIA MARKETS Nigeria's interbank lending rates climbed this week to an average of 14.16 percent, from 13.91 percent last week, as the central bank aggressively mopped up excess liquidity by selling treasury bills. Also, Nigeria has sold a total of 147.05 billion naira ($932.91 million) in treasury bills ranging from three months to one year with high demand from investors pushing yields lower. NIGERIA SECURITY Nigeria's police said on Saturday they captured a senior commander of the militant Islamist sect Boko Haram in Kano, the largest city in the north and scene of attacks this year that have killed hundreds of people. NIGERIA POWER Nigeria's privatisation body said on Saturday the preferred bidders for state power assets would be announced in October, hoping to alleviate chronic electricity shortages holding back Africa's second biggest economy. NIGERIA BANK Pan-African lender United Bank for Africa has shelved its plans for a $500 million Eurobond as it focuses on strengthening its existing businesses, its chief executive said on Friday. KENYA MARKETS The Kenyan shilling steadied against the dollar on Friday after the central bank drained excess liquidity in the market, while stocks rose for a second day. UGANDA SECURITY Uganda has captured one of the top five members of the Lord's Resistance Army, bringing it a step closer to catching Joseph Kony, the notorious rebel leader accused of war crimes, the military said on Sunday. TANZANIA AID Donors have pledged to increase aid to Tanzania to $495 million for its 2012/13 budget but warned future disbursements could depend on how it tackled corruption and misuse of public funds. ANGOLA BANKS A stern test and a golden opportunity, Angola's new foreign exchange law for the oil sector will flood billions of dollars into the country's banking system and pose tough questions about transparency and technical readiness. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on