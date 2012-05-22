The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market
moves and political events may affect African markets on Tuesday.
- - - - -
EVENTS:
NIGERIA - Interest rate decision
MALAWI - Inflation rate for April
RWANDA - Finance ministry event on donor budget
support
SOUTH AFRICA - Bond auction. Treasury has offered
2.1 billion rand spread between the 2017, 2021 and
2041 bonds for sale.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Markets extended gains on Tuesday with investors
hunting for bargains after prices reclaimed some
ground off 2012 lows, as hopes grew that Europe
would embark on fresh action to tackle its debt
crisis while promoting growth.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Brent crude held steady near $109 on Tuesday,
awaiting the results of two meetings to tackle
Europe's debt crisis and Iran's nuclear programme
and which are likely to determine the future of
global oil demand and supply.
EMERGING MARKETS
For the top emerging markets news, double click on
AFRICA STOCKS
For the latest news on African stocks, click on
AFRICA FIXED INCOME
For news on African fixed income, click on
SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
South Africa's rand strengthened from last week's
5-month lows against the dollar on Monday while
government bonds edged higher and yields dipped in
a market expecting a dovish monetary policy
statement later in the week.
KENYA MARKETS
The Kenyan shilling weakened against the dollar on
Monday to hit a four-month low, dragged down by
importer orders for the greenback, while stocks
extended gains into a second week.
SOUTH AFRICA STRIKE/UTILITIES
* South Africa's municipal workers kicked off
annual wage negotiations on Monday with a demand
for increases nearly three times the inflation
rate, warning of a repeat of strikes that have
crippled public services in recent years.
* South African power utility Eskom said on Monday
that available spare supply on its electricity
network had fallen to 2 percent of total capacity
as temperatures fell with the onset of the
southern hemisphere winter.
NIGERIA RATES
The Central Bank of Nigeria is expected to leave
interest rates unchanged at 12 percent for the
fourth time on Tuesday, as it considers the
effects of rising inflation and a weaker naira,
analysts polled by Reuters said.
IVORY COAST COCOA
* Cocoa arrivals at ports in top grower Ivory
Coast reached around 1,126,000 tonnes by May 20,
exporters estimated on Monday, ecompared with
1,103,169 tonnes in the same period of the
previous season.
* Abundant rains and sunshine that spread last
week across most of Ivory Coast's main cocoa
regions will ensure larger volumes of good quality
beans in the coming weeks, farmers and analysts
said on Monday.
SUDAN FOREX
Sudanese foreign exchange bureaux started trading
Sudanese pounds at a devalued rate on Monday as
part of an effort by officials to curb illegal
trade and stabilise the currency
NIGERIA VIOLENCE
A man armed with grenades and several rounds of
ammunition was stopped as he tried to enter a
government building in the capital Abuja where two
ministers were giving a news conference on Monday,
a government security officer said.
MALI VIOLENCE
Mali's caretaker president Dioncounda Traore was
beaten up and hospitalised after hundreds of
protesters stormed his palace on Monday to demand
his resignation, officials and protesters said.
CONGO VIOLENCE
Twenty five mutineers loyal to a renegade general
have been killed in clashes with the army in
eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, the
government said on Monday.
DROGBA FOOTBALL
Ivory Coast striker Didier Drogba is leaving
Chelsea after playing a leading role in their
Champion League triumph, according to a report to
be published in French magazine France Football on
Tuesday.
For the latest precious metals report click on
For the latest base metals report click on
For the latest crude oil report click on