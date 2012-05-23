The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market
moves and political events may affect African markets on Wednesday.
EVENTS:
KENYA - 5-year treasury bond auction worth 3
billion shillings, 182-day T-bill auction
UGANDA - Auctions of 2-year, 5-year bonds worth
100 billion shillings
SOUTH AFRICA - April CPI data
MOZAMBIQUE - C.bank on growth/inflation outlook
GLOBAL MARKETS
Riskier assets retreated broadly on Wednesday as
hopes for fresh measures to tackle the euro zone
debt crisis faded and caution set in ahead of a
meeting of European leaders, with renewed fears
that Greece would leave the bloc dampening
investor sentiment.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Brent crude slipped around 0.4 percent on
Wednesday as a potential deal between Iran and the
U.N. nuclear watchdog eased fears of oil supply
disruptions, while concerns over the debt crisis
in the euro zone and a slowing Chinese economy
weighed on demand.
EMERGING MARKETS
AFRICA STOCKS
AFRICA FIXED INCOME
SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
South African government bonds firmed on Tuesday
as yields fell on demand from foreign accounts
buying into higher yields and as a well supported
auction brought buyers back to the long end of the
yield curve.
KENYA MARKETS
The Kenyan shilling pared losses after the central
bank sold dollars to commercial banks on Tuesday,
while shares dropped nearly 1 percent as investors
booked gains from a recent rally.
NIGERIA RATES/ECONOMY
* Nigeria's central bank kept its policy rate on
hold at 12 percent on Tuesday for the fourth time
in a row, saying the worrying trend of slowing
economic growth countered largely expected higher
inflation.
* Nigeria's economy grew 6.17 percent in the first
quarter this year, down from 7.68 percent in the
fourth quarter last year, due partially to the
removal of government fuel subsidies, the national
bureau of statistics said.
TANZANIA DEFICIT
Gas-rich Tanzania's energy shortage has driven its
current account deficit to widen by 135 percent on
soaring oil imports to generate power in the face
of shortages and blackouts.
RWANDA AID
Donors will raise aid to Rwanda's budget by 7
percent to 297.9 billion Rwanda francs for the
central African nation's 2012/13 fiscal budget,
which will focus its spending on health,
education, and infrastructure, a senior Treasury
official said.
ZIMBABWE MINERS
Around 60 miners trapped underground on Tuesday
after an accident and fire at Zimbabwe's Mimosa
platinum mine have been brought back to the
surface without injury.
IVORY COAST SCANDAL
Ivory Coast's minister of African integration - a
lead mediator in Mali's political crisis -
resigned his post on Tuesday over questions about
his role in a toxic waste dumping scandal, his
office said in a statement.
GUINEA BISSAU CRISIS
Six weeks after it toppled the government and
derailed elections, Guinea-Bissau's military junta
said on Tuesday it was handing power back to the
West African state's civilian leaders.
