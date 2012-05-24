The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market
moves and political events may affect African markets on Thursday.
- - - - -
EVENTS:
KENYA - Central bank 91-day Treasury bill auction
SOUTH AFRICA - Reserve Bank rates' decision
ANGOLA - Central Bank's MPC holds monthly meeting
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares steadied on Thursday but remained
vulnerable amid signs that European leaders were
unable to deliver meaningful measures to resolve
the region's deepening debt crisis, heightening
the risk of Greece leaving the currency bloc.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Brent crude climbed above $106 per barrel on
Thursday as traders covered short positions after
prices hit their lowest in more than five months
the session before on euro zone worries and signs
of progress in talks with Iran on its nuclear
programme.
EMERGING MARKETS
For the top emerging markets news, double click on
AFRICA STOCKS
For the latest news on African stocks, click on
AFRICA FIXED INCOME
For news on African fixed income, click on
SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
South Africa's rand hit a fresh 2012 low against
the dollar on Wednesday, erasing two days of gains
as risk aversion fuelled by mounting fears Greece
will leave the euro zone hit emerging markets.
KENYA MARKETS
The Kenyan shilling weakened against the dollar on
Wednesday, hurt by importers' demand for dollars
and traders said its next move would depend on the
euro/dollar rate as well as central bank efforts
to keep the shilling from slumping.
NIGERIA ENERGY/BONDS
* Nigerian energy firm Oando said on Wednesday its
pre-tax profits for the first quarter were hit
because it could not pass on the effect of a 50
percent fuel subsidy cut this year to consumers.
* Nigerian crude oil exports are set to hold above
the 2 million barrels per day mark and above the
average for the first six months of 2012 as new
production has boosted output in Africa's top oil
exporter.
* Yields on Nigerian government bonds fell on
Wednesday after the central bank held rates at 12
percent, with a boost to liquidity from maturing
debts and oil revenues expected to push yields
down furthers, dealers said.
GHANA BOND
The Bank of Ghana said on Wednesday that its 300
million cedi three-year bond was heavily
oversubscribed, and it accepted 534.05 million
cedis of bids at a yield of 24 percent.
SOUTH AFRICA OIL/MINING
* South Africa is looking to source more oil from
Nigeria, its deputy president said, suggesting
Pretoria is moving to cut crude imports from Iran
to avoid looming U.S. sanctions.
* A prolonged shutdown of the world's largest
platinum mine due to an ongoing union turf war
could hit the profits of owner Impala Platinum,
the company warned as 3,000 ounces of output was
lost for the second day running.
ZIMBABWE MINING
Zimbabwe's Mimosa Mine expects to lose 75,000
tonnes of platinum ore when it restarts production
next week, it said.
