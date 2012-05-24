The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Thursday. - - - - - EVENTS: KENYA - Central bank 91-day Treasury bill auction SOUTH AFRICA - Reserve Bank rates' decision ANGOLA - Central Bank's MPC holds monthly meeting GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares steadied on Thursday but remained vulnerable amid signs that European leaders were unable to deliver meaningful measures to resolve the region's deepening debt crisis, heightening the risk of Greece leaving the currency bloc. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent crude climbed above $106 per barrel on Thursday as traders covered short positions after prices hit their lowest in more than five months the session before on euro zone worries and signs of progress in talks with Iran on its nuclear programme. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on AFRICA FIXED INCOME For news on African fixed income, click on SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS South Africa's rand hit a fresh 2012 low against the dollar on Wednesday, erasing two days of gains as risk aversion fuelled by mounting fears Greece will leave the euro zone hit emerging markets. KENYA MARKETS The Kenyan shilling weakened against the dollar on Wednesday, hurt by importers' demand for dollars and traders said its next move would depend on the euro/dollar rate as well as central bank efforts to keep the shilling from slumping. NIGERIA ENERGY/BONDS * Nigerian energy firm Oando said on Wednesday its pre-tax profits for the first quarter were hit because it could not pass on the effect of a 50 percent fuel subsidy cut this year to consumers. * Nigerian crude oil exports are set to hold above the 2 million barrels per day mark and above the average for the first six months of 2012 as new production has boosted output in Africa's top oil exporter. * Yields on Nigerian government bonds fell on Wednesday after the central bank held rates at 12 percent, with a boost to liquidity from maturing debts and oil revenues expected to push yields down furthers, dealers said. GHANA BOND The Bank of Ghana said on Wednesday that its 300 million cedi three-year bond was heavily oversubscribed, and it accepted 534.05 million cedis of bids at a yield of 24 percent. SOUTH AFRICA OIL/MINING * South Africa is looking to source more oil from Nigeria, its deputy president said, suggesting Pretoria is moving to cut crude imports from Iran to avoid looming U.S. sanctions. * A prolonged shutdown of the world's largest platinum mine due to an ongoing union turf war could hit the profits of owner Impala Platinum, the company warned as 3,000 ounces of output was lost for the second day running. ZIMBABWE MINING Zimbabwe's Mimosa Mine expects to lose 75,000 tonnes of platinum ore when it restarts production next week, it said. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on