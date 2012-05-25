(Refiles with correct date)
The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market
moves and political events may affect African markets on Friday.
- - - - -
EVENTS:
SOUTH AFRICA - Inflation-linked bond auction and
Weekly Treasury bill auction
KENYA - Weekly Forex reserve table
MAURITIUS - T-bill auction
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares fell to their lowest levels of the
year on Friday as early bargain hunting gave way
to worries about Europe's raging debt crisis and
weak global growth.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Brent crude futures held steady at $106 a barrel
on Friday, with the impact of slowing global
economic growth partially tempered by potential
supply disruptions in the Middle East.
EMERGING MARKETS
For the top emerging markets news, double click on
AFRICA STOCKS
For the latest news on African stocks, click on
AFRICA FIXED INCOME
For news on African fixed income, click on
SOUTH AFRICA RATES
South Africa's central bank left its repo rate
steady as expected on Thursday, sounding a warning
about the effects of a bleak global outlook on the
fragile domestic economy but saying inflation was
likely to moderate.
KENYA MARKETS
* The Kenyan shilling halted its losing streak to
close steady against the dollar on Thursday, but
traders expected it to remain under pressure in
coming days, while stocks were dragged down by
dips in Safaricom and Kenya Airways shares.
* The Kenyan shilling is seen under pressure due
to yields on government securities tumbling into
single digits and importers buying dollars on
fears that the local currency will depreciate
further.
NIGERIA OIL/CBANK
* A new draft of Nigeria's long delayed oil bill,
whose passage is needed to unblock billions of
dollars of stalled investment into exploration and
production, will be finalised this week, sources
close to the matter said.
* Nigeria's weakening growth outlook is making it
difficult for the central bank to raise interest
rates, the country's deputy central bank governor
said, after the bank held rates for the fourth
time in a row this week.
ANGOLA RATES
Angola's central bank has left its benchmark
interest rate unchanged at 10.25 percent for the
fourth straight month, the bank said after a
meeting of its monetary policy committee on
Thursday.
WEST AFRICA GROWTH
A robust growth forecast for the West African
Economic and Monetary Union will likely be
dampened by new political turmoil in the region
despite a post-war revival in Ivory Coast, a top
IMF official said.
UGANDA TELECOMS
Uganda has returned a majority stake in Uganda
Telecom to its Libyan shareholders after seizing
it early last year as part of sanctions on former
Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi.
GHANA REFINERY
Ghana's only oil refinery has secured some $900
million in financing from banks BNP Pariba and
Standard Chartered to help it clear its debt
backlog and purchase crude oil supplies, its
manager said
For the latest precious metals report click on
For the latest base metals report click on
For the latest crude oil report click on