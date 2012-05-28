NAIROBI, May 28 The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Monday.
EVENTS:
*MAURITIUS - Bank of Mauritius sells 91-day Treasury bills worth 300 million
rupees.
*ARUSHA, Tanzania - First day of the African Development Bank's annual
meetings, to run until June 1.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares and the euro edged up from lows on Monday as opinion polls
showing a lead for Greece's pro-bailout camps helped ease risk aversion and
calm fears of a disorderly exit by Athens from the single currency.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Brent oil edged above $107 per barrel on Monday as polls showing support for
a pro-bailout government in Greece calmed fears of a euro zone exit hitting
demand while the lack of progress in talks over Iran's nuclear programme
spurred supply worries.
EMERGING MARKETS
AFRICA STOCKS
AFRICA FIXED INCOME
AFRICA DEBT
Foreign investors are abandoning Kenya in search of higher returns in
markets such as Uganda as yields in east Africa's largest economy tumble
into single digits.
SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
Uncertainty over the future of the euro zone returned to push the South
African rand down against the dollar on Friday, a day after a widely
expected central bank decision to keep domestic rates on hold.
NIGERIA MARKETS
The Nigerian naira strengthened marginally against the U.S dollar
on the inter bank market on Friday, after the central bank and France Total
sold dollars to some lenders, boosting support for the local currency.
Also, interbank lending rates tumbled this week to an average of 10.41
percent, compared with 14.66 percent last week, after large cash flows from
budgetary allocations to government agencies boosted liquidity in the
market, traders said on Friday.
NIGERIA SECURITY
The U.S. State Department is debating the wisdom of designating the Nigerian
militant group Boko Haram a "foreign terrorist organization" despite
entreaties from lawmakers and the Justice Department to do so.
KENYA MARKETS
Kenyan shares fell on Friday, led lower by an almost 10 percent fall in
retailer Uchumi after recent strong gains, while the shilling edged down
against the dollar.
The shilling closed trade at 85.30/50 per dollar, a tad weaker
than Thursday's close of 85.25/45, while the Nairobi Securities Exchange's
main NSE-20 Share Index shed 33 points in the session to close at
3,634.85 points.
KENYA SECURITY
Suspected grenade attacks at a hotel and a refugee camp in northeastern
Kenya wounded at least five people on Saturday, police said, days after a
similar strike in the same region.
ZANZIBAR PROTEST
Hundreds of supporters of a separatist Islamist group set fire to two
churches and clashed with police during protests in Zanzibar over the
weekend against the arrest of senior members of the movement, police and
witnesses said.
RWANDA TELECOMS
India's Bharti Airtel said on Sunday it would roll out 3G services
in Rwanda in the next quarter and reiterated plans to invest $100 million in
the central African country.
ZIMBABWE MINERAL EXPORTS
Zimbabwe's central bank has ordered the country's banks to stop processing
mineral exports by Impala Platinum's local unit, which it accuses
of failing to comply with an order to bank locally, a state newspaper said
on Friday.
LESOTHO ELECTIONS
Voters in the highland African kingdom of Lesotho went to the polls on
Saturday in a wide-open election that analysts say could end without a clear
result, as happened in 1998 when South Africa had to send in troops to quell
unrest.
NAMIBIA URANIUM
Canada's Forsys Metals Corp says it may be able to boost its
uranium reserves in Namibia by 30 percent as it consolidates its two
projects in the southern African nation into one mine development.
