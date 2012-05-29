NAIROBI, May 29 The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Tuesday. - - - - - EVENTS: NIGERIA - President Goodluck Jonathan gives democracy day speech. ZAMBIA - Central bank interest rate decision due this week. BOTSWANA - Treasury bill auction. TANZANIA - Second day of the African Development Bank's annual meetings. GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares edged higher but the euro eased on Tuesday, as a relief rally from last week's heavy selling proved short-lived, with a surge in Spanish borrowing costs adding to simmering worries about Europe's debt restructuring challenges. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent crude steadied at around $107 per barrel on Tuesday as investors weighed potential Middle East supply disruptions against a deepening debt crisis in the euro zone that is clouding the outlook for global fuel demand. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on AFRICA FIXED INCOME For African fixed income auctions this week, click on SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS South Africa's rand climbed 1.5 percent against the dollar and bonds edged down on Monday on renewed hope for a solution to Greece's problems, but the currency later gave up some gains in thin trade as U.S. markets were closed. * South African stocks ended slightly higher on Monday as platinum mining stocks including Anglo American Platinum reclaimed lost ground after taking a beating for months. NIGERIA MARKETS The Nigerian naira strengthened marginally against the U.S dollar on the inter bank market on Friday, after the central bank and France Total sold dollars to some lenders, boosting support for the local currency. KENYA SECURITY An explosion tore through a shopping complex in Nairobi's business district during Monday's lunch hour, wounding more than 30 people, an d police said they were investigating whether it was a bomb attack. KENYA MARKETS The Kenyan shilling fell as much as 0.3 percent against the dollar on Monday when the unsettling effects of a blast in central Nairobi added to end-month importer demand for dollars, traders said. GHANA MARKETS * The benchmark GSE Composite index slips further as investors shift from stocks to fixed income securities as a result of rising interest rates, traders say. * Ghana's cedi was steady in light trade on the interbank market on Monday, traders and brokers said, after the currency slumped to fresh record lows against the dollar last week. * Ghana 91-day Treasury bill yield spikes beyond 19 percent. UGANDA MARKETS The Ugandan shilling closed unchanged against the dollar in thin trading on Monday as investors awaited the release of May inflation data for clues on a central bank interest rate decision due on Friday. ANGOLA OIL Angola's crude oil exports are set to fall 6.5 percent in July from June, a final loading schedule showed on Monday, reflecting the impact of oilfield maintenance on supplies from Africa's second-largest producer. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on