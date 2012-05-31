NAIROBI, May 31 The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Thursday. - - - - - EVENTS: UGANDA - May inflation data due at 0800 GMT. Headline rate slowed to 20.3 percent in April. ZAMBIA - May inflation data due. Rate rose to 6.4 percent in April. ZAMBIA - Treasury bill auction. ZAMBIA - Central bank interest rate decision due this week. KENYA - Auction of 91-day Treasury bills worth 2 billion shillings, yield dropped to 9.865 percent at last week's sale. MAURITIUS - Auction of 400 million rupees of 182-day Treasury bills. TANZANIA - Fourth day of the African Development Bank's annual meetings. GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares and commodities slid while the euro fell to its lowest in almost two years against the dollar on Thursday, as surging borrowing costs in troubled Spain raised fears that it could fail to rescue its banks and may need to seek a bailout. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent crude dropped below $103 per barrel on Thursday and prices were headed for their biggest monthly percentage drop in two years, as investors made a beeline for the exits with the euro zone debt crisis grinding on. EAST AFRICA MILITANTS For Special Report on Islamist militant group al Shabaab in east Africa. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on AFRICA FIXED INCOME * Kenyan 182-day Treasury bill yield falls to 10.327 percent. * Ugandan 91-day Treasury bill yield falls to 17.978 percent. * Tanzanian 7-year Treasury bond yield rises to 15.4 percent. SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS * South Africa's rand fell to a new 2012 low against the dollar on Wednesday and was among the hardest hit by a stampede away from riskier assets with investors unnerved by the deteriorating euro crisis. * South African stocks snapped a two-day winning streak on Wednesday and followed a slide in global equities as investors worldwide offloaded assets seen as risky on worsening fears about the euro zone's debt crisis. NIGERIA ECONOMY, MARKETS * Nigerian Finance Minister Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala revised down the country's growth forecasts to 6-7 percent on Wednesday, from 7-8 percent previously. * Nigeria has already spent half its 2012 fuel subsidy budget on arrears from last year, the finance ministry said on Wednesday, risking Africa's second-largest economy racking up further debt or running out of money to sustain huge subsidy payments. * The Nigerian naira fell against the U.S dollar on the interbank market on Wednesday, as expected month-end dollar flows from oil companies failed to materialise, creating a dollar shortage in the market, traders said. KENYA ECONOMY, MARKETS * The Kenyan shilling lost almost 1 percent on Wednesday, extending a slide the finance minister told Reuters was "temporary" and due to banks paying dividends to overseas investors. * A fall in food prices helped slow Kenya's inflation rate to 12.2 percent in May, increasing the chances the central bank might cut its benchmark lending rate when it next meets on June 5. * Kenyan remittances rise 37 percent in April. UGANDA ECONOMY Uganda's deputy central banker said on Wednesday heavy rains were expected to ease the headache of high food price and forecast inflation was on target to slow to near single digits by the end of the year. GHANA MARKETS Shares in Standard Chartered Bank and Total Ghana slip, reversing Tuesday's gains, to lead the GSE Composite index into negative territory down 7.89 points, or 0.76 percent, to 1,023.49 points. CAMEROON RATING Fitch affirms Cameroon's foreign currency IDR at 'B', raises local currency IDR. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on