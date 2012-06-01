NAIROBI, June 1 The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Friday. - - - - - EVENTS: Kenya - Markets closed for national holiday Uganda - MPC meeting a day after May inflation fell to 18.6 percent, its lowest level in almost a year, stoking speculation the Bank of Uganda may trim its benchmark lending rate slightly from 21 percent. Mauritius - sale of 364-day Treasury bills worth 500 mln rupees. GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares and the euro extended losses on Friday, with Japan's Nikkei poised to log its longest losing streak in two decades, as weak Chinese factory data highlighted concerns that the euro zone debt crisis will further undermine global economic growth. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent crude fell on Friday, staying below $102 per barrel and extending its May swoon, after weak manufacturing activity data from No. 2 oil user China fueled further selling ahead of a key U.S. employment report. EAST AFRICA MILITANTS For Special Report on Islamist militant group al Shabaab in east Africa. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on AFRICA ECONOMY, FX, DEBT * Africa may have enviable economic growth rates by global standards, but they are still not enough to pull its growing population out of poverty, the World Bank said on Thursday * The Kenyan shilling's slide is set to continue as the dollar strengthens on global risk aversion, while Uganda's shilling is likely to be weighed down by slowing economic growth. * The weighted average yield on Kenya's benchmark 91-day Treasury bill fell to 9.336 percent in an undersubscribed auction on Thursday from 9.865 percent last week, the central bank said. EAST AFRICA GAS East African countries that have made major gas discoveries need to set up institutional frameworks to manage their new-found wealth effectively and use it to diversify their economies, a senior World Bank official said on Thursday. SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS The South African rand hit a 2012 low against the dollar on Thursday as signs the domestic economy was struggling to grow combined with a global risk-sell off that has hit emerging markets this week. NIGERIA MARKETS * Nigeria's foreign exchange reserves rose to a 21-month high of $37.64 billion by May 28 and were up 3 percent from a month earlier, the latest figures from the central bank showed on Thursday. * Two bills being proposed in Nigeria's parliament that would give legislators powers to vet the central bank's budget and appoint its board are a serious menace to the bank's independence if passed, its governor told Reuters. KENYA MARKETS * The Kenyan shilling bounced back from an early slump against the dollar on Thursday after traders cited the central bank selling dollars "aggressively", highlighting the regulator's determination to maintain stability. BISSAU CRISIS The European Union said on Thursday it does not recognise the recently-formed caretaker government in Guinea-Bissua which appears to be taking orders from the military junta. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on