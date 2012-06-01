NAIROBI, June 1 The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Friday.
EVENTS:
Kenya - Markets closed for national holiday
Uganda - MPC meeting a day after May inflation fell to 18.6 percent, its
lowest level in almost a year, stoking speculation the Bank of Uganda may
trim its benchmark lending rate slightly from 21 percent.
Mauritius - sale of 364-day Treasury bills worth 500 mln rupees.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares and the euro extended losses on Friday, with Japan's Nikkei
poised to log its longest losing streak in two decades, as weak Chinese
factory data highlighted concerns that the euro zone debt crisis will
further undermine global economic growth.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Brent crude fell on Friday, staying below $102 per barrel and extending its
May swoon, after weak manufacturing activity data from No. 2 oil user China
fueled further selling ahead of a key U.S. employment report.
EAST AFRICA MILITANTS
For Special Report on Islamist militant group al Shabaab in east Africa.
EMERGING MARKETS
For the top emerging markets news, double click on
AFRICA STOCKS
For the latest news on African stocks, click on
AFRICA ECONOMY, FX, DEBT
* Africa may have enviable economic growth rates by global standards, but
they are still not enough to pull its growing population out of poverty, the
World Bank said on Thursday
* The Kenyan shilling's slide is set to continue as the dollar strengthens
on global risk aversion, while Uganda's shilling is likely to be weighed
down by slowing economic growth.
* The weighted average yield on Kenya's benchmark 91-day Treasury bill
fell to 9.336 percent in an undersubscribed auction on Thursday
from 9.865 percent last week, the central bank said.
EAST AFRICA GAS
East African countries that have made major gas discoveries need to set up
institutional frameworks to manage their new-found wealth effectively and
use it to diversify their economies, a senior World Bank official said on
Thursday.
SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
The South African rand hit a 2012 low against the dollar on Thursday as
signs the domestic economy was struggling to grow combined with a global
risk-sell off that has hit emerging markets this week.
NIGERIA MARKETS
* Nigeria's foreign exchange reserves rose to a 21-month high of
$37.64 billion by May 28 and were up 3 percent from a month earlier, the
latest figures from the central bank showed on Thursday.
* Two bills being proposed in Nigeria's parliament that would give
legislators powers to vet the central bank's budget and appoint its board
are a serious menace to the bank's independence if passed, its governor told
Reuters.
KENYA MARKETS
* The Kenyan shilling bounced back from an early slump against the
dollar on Thursday after traders cited the central bank selling dollars
"aggressively", highlighting the regulator's determination to maintain
stability.
BISSAU CRISIS
The European Union said on Thursday it does not recognise the
recently-formed caretaker government in Guinea-Bissua which appears to be
taking orders from the military junta.
