NAIROBI, June 4 The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Monday.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares dived on Monday, pushing the broad Tokyo market to a
28-year low, on fears of a nightmare scenario of euro-zone breakup,
U.S. economic relapse and a sharp slowdown in China.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Brent crude prices fell below $98 a barrel to a 16-month low on
Monday, pressured by fears of a global economic slowdown following
weak U.S. and Chinese economic data.
EMERGING MARKETS
AFRICA STOCKS
AFRICA FIXED INCOME
AFRICA DEBT
Domestic investors will be the main buyers of Kenyan and Nigerian
debt at Treasury bill auctions next week as foreigners are deterred
by falling yields and turmoil in the euro zone.
SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
South Africa's rand plunged to a three year low against the dollar
on Friday as weak U.S. jobs data intensified fears of a global
economic slump and sent investors scurrying away from risky
emerging market assets.
Also, stocks fell slightly on Friday as investors sold off
shares in fixed-line operator Telkom after the government
said it would not back its partnership with South Korean KT Corp
.
NIGERIA MARKETS
Nigeria's interbank lending rates climbed by around 3.84 percentage
points on the average this week to 14.25 percent, compared with
10.41 percent the previous week, as the central bank aggressively
mopped up liquidity to curb inflation.
Also, Nigeria plans to issue 137.97 billion naira ($862.58
million) in treasury bills ranging from 3-month to 1-year
maturities at its regular bi-monthly debt auction on June 7, the
central bank said on Friday.
NIGERIA FUEL
Nigeria faces fuel shortages as a crackdown on fraud and the
government's lack of funds to pay for subsidies has prompted
private firms to halt imports, which could trigger unrest and harm
the country's faltering economic expansion.
NIGERIA SECURITY
A suicide bomber drove a car full of explosives into a church in
northern Nigeria on Sunday, killing 12 people in the latest deadly
attack on Christian worshippers, witnesses said.
NIGERIA CRASH
A passenger plane crashed into a densely populated part of Lagos,
Nigeria's commercial hub, on Sunday, killing all 147 people on
board, the airline said.
KENYA MARKETS
The Kenyan shilling fell past 87 to the dollar early on
Thursday on panic buying of a globally strong greenback, prompting
the central bank to step in with U.S. currency supplies, traders
said.
Markets were closed on Friday for a national holiday and resume
trading on Monday.
KENYA RESERVES
Kenya's central bank said its official usable foreign exchange
reserves fell to $4.425 billion last week from $4.549
billion the previous week.
AFRICA CURRENCIES
Africa's domestic capital markets should get a boost from a deal
signed by the World Bank's International Finance Corporation and
the African Development Bank to enter into African local currency
swap transactions, the lenders said on Friday.
UGANDA ECONOMY
Uganda's central bank cut its key lending rate by 100
basis points to 20 percent on Friday, citing a steady easing of
price pressures, and said further cuts would be needed to spur
private credit growth and boost output.
GHANA MARKETS
The Bank of Ghana said on Friday that the yield on its 91-day bill
rose to 20.6819 percent at a June 1 auction from 19.36 percent at
the last auction.
IVORY COAST ECONOMY
Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara expects his West African
country's economic growth to average 10 percent per year from 2013
to 2015, substantially above current estimates, according to a text
of a speech.
MALAWI AID
Britain on Friday released 33 million pounds ($51 million) to
Malawi to help new President Joyce Banda rebuild an economy left
reeling after her predecessor soured ties with donors whose aid had
propped up the budget.
