NAIROBI, June 6 - The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt
and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Wednesday.
KENYA - Central Bank of Kenya to auction 182-day Treasury bills .
SEYCHELLES - The national bureau of statistics releases inflation data.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares rose on Wednesday as concerns that Europe's financial strains
could intensify following a warning from Spain that it was being shut out of
credit markets fuelled hopes that policy makers will unveil fresh monetary
stimulus measures.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Brent crude prices rose above $99 a barrel on Wednesday as supportive
economic and crude stocks data from the United States outweighed pressure
from Europe's lingering debt crisis.
EMERGING MARKETS
AFRICA STOCKS
AFRICA FIXED INCOME
SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
South African stocks posted modest gains on Tuesday with
stronger-than-expected data on the U.S. service sector boosting
Johannesburg's beaten-down mining sector.
The South African rand touched a four-day high against the dollar on
Tuesday and government bonds closed firmer, pushing yields lower after a
well supported weekly Treasury auction.
NIGERIA MARKETS
Nigeria's naira extended losses against the U.S. dollar on the
interbank market on Tuesday, weakening to a 5-1/2 month low as foreign
investors continued to pull out of government bonds.
Nigeria's all-share index drops to a six-week low, as local
funds switch to bonds for higher yields and offshore investors sell off
their naira positions to repatriate funds abroad. nL5E8H58B1
KENYA MARKETS
The Kenyan shilling firmed slightly against the dollar on Tuesday
after the government received $240 million from international lenders, and
traders said it could gain further after the central bank held
interest rates for a sixth month.
KENYA RATE
Kenya's central bank left its benchmark interest rate unchanged
at 18 percent for a sixth month in a row on Tuesday, saying potential risks
to inflation and the stability of the shilling remained.
TANZANIA TRADE DEFICIT
Tanzania's current account deficit more than doubled in the year to March
following a sharp rise in oil imports and a decline in transfers of aid and
loans, its central bank said on Tuesday.
UGANDA IMF
Economic growth in Uganda is likely to strengthen significantly next year as
inflation eases, allowing the authorities to relax monetary policy, the
International Monetary Fund said on Tuesday.
