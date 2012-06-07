NAIROBI, June 7 - The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt
and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Thursday.
- - - - -
EVENTS:
KENYA - Central Bank of Kenya to auction 91-day Treasury bills .
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares hit one-week highs on Thursday, and commodity prices and the
euro firmed, on signs that Europe was dealing urgently with Spain's banking
crisis and that the United States could embark on fresh monetary stimulus.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Brent crude rose on Thursday, holding above $100 per barrel on expectations
the United States will introduce measures to boost its economy and European
policymakers may rescue ailing Spanish banks - both reviving hopes oil
demand growth would recover.
EMERGING MARKETS
For the top emerging markets news, double click on
AFRICA STOCKS
For the latest news on African stocks, click on
AFRICA FIXED INCOME
For news on African fixed income, click on
SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
South African stocks closed firmer on Wednesday as battle-beaten platinum
mining stocks regained some lustre and investors took cheer from an upbeat
mood on global markets.
South Africa's rand rallied 1.5 percent against the dollar on Wednesday
as investors welcomed European efforts to pull Spain out of its debt crunch,
but continued worries about euro zone debt problems should cap any further
significant gains.
Government bonds followed suit, with strong demand seen particularly on
the longer end of the curve, narrowing the yield spread on the three and
14-year benchmarks from recent highs. [ZAR/
NIGERIA MARKETS
Nigeria's naira extended losses against the U.S. dollar on the
interbank market on Tuesday, weakening to a 4-1/2 month low as foreign
investors continued to pull out of government bonds.
KENYA MARKETS
The Kenyan shilling firmed against the dollar on Wednesday, driven by
the central bank's decision to hold rates high the previous day, while the
benchmark share index was barely changed ahead of earnings from two blue
chips.
KENYA 182-DAY TREASURY BILLS
The weighted average yield on Kenya's 182-day Treasury bills rose
at auction on Wednesday for the first time since January, to 10.750 percent
from 10.327 percent last week, the central bank said.
TANZANIA OIL EXPLORATION
Royal Dutch Shell is stepping up efforts to help clear the way to
explore for oil and gas in east Africa after a decade-long delay due to a
standoff between Zanzibar and Tanzania on the sharing of potential revenue,
company officials said.
UGANDA CURRENCY
The Ugandan shilling was stable against the dollar on Wednesday amid
subdued demand for dollars.
MALAWI IMF
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) and Malawi said on Wednesday they had
agreed to a 3-year, $157 million package to support the southern African
country's troubled economy.
BOTSWANA TREASURY BILLS
The weighted average yield on Botswana's 3-month Treasury
bill was unchanged at 5.28 percent from a month ago, the central bank said
on Tuesday.
GHANA COCOA OUTPUT
Ghana's cocoa production is likely to be around 850,000 tonnes this season,
well below its target of 950,000 tonnes, due to dry weather and a fall in
prices, the head of regulator Cocobod said in an interview.
For the latest precious metals report click on
For the latest base metals report click on
For the latest crude oil report click on