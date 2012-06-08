NAIROBI, June 8 - The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt
and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Friday.
EVENTS:
KENYA - Central Bank of Kenya to publish the Weekly Forex reserve
table.
MAURITIUS - Bank of Mauritius auctions 273-day Treasury bills worth a total
500 million rupees ($16.72 million).
GLOBAL ECONOMY
China delivered a surprise interest rate cut on Thursday to combat faltering
growth, underlining concern among policymakers worldwide that the euro
area's deepening crisis is threatening the health of the global economy.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Commodities from oil to copper and Asian shares tumbled on Friday, while
risk aversion lifted the dollar, after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke
disappointed investors looking for a clear signal of further U.S. monetary
stimulus.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Brent crude prices fell below $99 on Friday, pressured by uncertainty about
the fragile economic recovery in top oil consumer the United States after
its central bank chief offered few clues about more stimulus measures.
EMERGING MARKETS
AFRICA MONEY
The seeds of prosperity for some rural Africans may lie in a crop that has
sustained them with calories for centuries but has generated virtually no
wealth for their poor countries.
AFRICA STOCKS
AFRICA FIXED INCOME
SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
Africa's rand climbed as much as 1.2 percent against the dollar on Thursday
before giving up all the gains in see-saw trading as dented prospects of
policy easing in the U.S. negated the lift that China's rate cut had given
commodity currencies.
South African stocks ended firmer on Thursday as investors took solace
in improved global sentiment but gold shares refused to be consoled,
choosing instead to follow spot prices lower. [ZAR/
NIGERIA MARKETS
Nigerian stocks extend losses, falling close to its psychological 21,000
level on Thursday, after languishing at a 6-week low this week on local
funds switching to bonds for higher yields, and offshore investors selling
off their naira positions.
KENYA MARKETS
The Kenyan shilling gained nearly 1 percent against the dollar on
Thursday as banks cut their long dollar positions, while shares notched up
modest gains as investors regrouped following a two-day slide.
KENYA 91-DAY TREASURY BILLS
The weighted average yield on Kenya's benchmark 91-day Treasury bills
rose to 9.801 percent at an undersubscribed auction on Thursday,
from 9.336 percent last week, the central bank said.
KENYA AIRWAYS RIGHTS ISSUE
Kenya Airways raised 14.5 billion shillings ($171.5 million) from
a $250 million rights issue that received a subscription rate of 70.06
percent, it said in a statement seen by Reuters on Thursday.
KENYA'S NATIONAL BANK NEW CEO
National Bank of Kenya has appointed Munir Ahmed to replace
long-serving Managing Director Reuben Marambii, whose contract ends in
December, it said on Thursday.
GHANA 5-YEAR BOND
The Bank of Ghana said on Thursday its 200 million cedi ($106 million)
5-year bond auction was oversubscribed, with 232.3 million cedis worth of
bids accepted at an average yield of 26 percent.
UGANDA
Uganda's government is considering borrowing about $400 million from the
country's sole statutory pension fund to finance the construction of roads,
the president said on Thursday.
SUDAN TALKS
Sudan and South Sudan broke off security talks on Thursday after failing to
agree on a demilitarised zone along their disputed border to help prevent
them slipping into outright warfare.
($1 = 29.9000 Mauritius rupees)