NAIROBI, June 11 The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Monday.
- - - - -
EVENTS:
*MAURITIUS - Bank of Mauritius' Monetary Policy Committee
meets to decide on the repo rate. It cut it by 50 basis
points to 4.9 percent in March.
*MOZAMBIQUE - Expecting Mozambique's central bank rate
decision. The bank kept its main lending rate unchanged at
13.5 percent at its last meeting in May to boost private
sector lending.
*NAMIBIA - Namibia due to release its inflation data for
May anytime from Monday. The rate slowed to 6.4 percent
year-on-year in April from 6.9 percent in March.
*THE HAGUE, Netherlands - The International Criminal Court
holds status conference for former higher education
minister William Ruto and radio presenter Joshua arap Sang,
two of four Kenyans accused of being behind the violence
which erupted after elections in December 2007.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Shares, commodities and the battered euro jumped on Monday
after euro zone finance ministers agreed to lend Spain up
to $125 billion to shore up its struggling banks, relieving
markets that had feared a fiscal collapse in the country.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Brent crude futures rose more than $2 on Monday as a rescue
package for Spain's banks revived hopes of steady oil
demand growth, while a failure in nuclear talks between the
United Nations and Iran renewed concern over supply
disruption.
EMERGING MARKETS
For the top emerging markets news, double click on
AFRICA STOCKS
For the latest news on African stocks, click on
AFRICA FIXED INCOME
For news on African fixed income, click on
SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
The rand ended the week down against the dollar, reversing
four days' worth of gains on Friday as bleak economic
prospects for the domestic and global economies meant
investors were dumping the local unit for the dollar.
South African stocks were knocked back on Friday as
mining firms collapsed on fresh fears the global slowdown
would eat into an already softening demand for commodities.
NIGERIA MARKETS
Nigeria's benchmark share index fell by 1
percent to 20,902.95 points on Friday, below its
psychological support level of 21,000 points, on weaker
banking and consumer stocks.
NIGERIA SECURITY
Islamist militants attacked two churches in Nigeria on
Sunday, spraying the congregation of one with bullets,
killing at least one person, and blowing up a car in a
suicide bombing at the other, wounding 41, witnesses and
police said.
KENYA MARKETS
The Kenyan shilling inched down on Friday against
the dollar but traders said its recent rally was still
intact, while shares of Kenya Airways dragged
down the benchmark stocks index.
KENYA CRASH
Kenya's internal security minister, who was closely
involved in the fight against Somali militant group al
Shabaab, was killed when the police helicopter he was
travelling in crashed into a forest on Sunday.
KENYA ECONOMY
East Africa's resilient trade links should help shield
Kenya's economy from the side-effects of Europe's debt
crisis, but analysts say the strong currency and the run-up
to elections may pose challenges, a Reuters poll showed on
Friday.
KENYA ELECTRICITY
Kenya plans to build a 100 kilometre power transmission
line to carry electricity from upcoming geothermal and wind
power projects, a senior government official said on
Friday.
TANZANIA EXPLORATION
Tanzania's president has invited investors from the United
Arab Emirates to join the rush for oil and gas in the east
African nation, after recent gas discoveries along its
coastline, the president's office said on Saturday.
MAURITIUS ECONOMY
Mauritius will offer banks a credit line in euros and
dollars to protect exporters and its financial system
should the euro area crisis escalate, the island state's
central bank governor said on Saturday.
Also, Mauritius is expected to hold the central bank's
benchmark lending rate at next week's meeting, with the
focus shifting to management of the exchange rate, from
interest rates, a Reuters poll showed on Friday.
MOZAMBIQUE OIL AND GAS EXPLORATION
Anadarko Petroleum Corp said on Monday it has found
a significant gas accumulation off the coast of Mozambique,
marking the latest oil and gas find to be made by Western
companies in the East African waters.
For the latest precious metals report click on
For the latest base metals report click on
For the latest crude oil report click on